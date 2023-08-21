Active Optical Cable & Extender Market worth $6.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The active optical cable & extender market size is valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to be USD 6.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The key factors contributing to the growth of the active optical cable & extender market include the requirement for fiber optic modules in data centers and the large-scale adoption of cloud-based services. The acceptance of big data and analytics software is also a key factor driving the active optical cable & extender market.

Active Optical Cable & Extender Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $6.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Protocol, Form Factor, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of IT expertise Key Market Opportunities Digitalization and 5G network rollouts Key Market Drivers Widespread adoption of 4K and 8K video technologies



AOCs are deployed within data centers to optimize the existing infrastructure by providing higher data rates among servers, switches, and storage facilities. Cloud computing services require high bandwidth, processor speed, and I/O. Active optical cables are used for various cloud computing applications to meet these demands.

The extenders segment holds the second highest market share of the product segment.

Extender plays a crucial role in modern data transmission and telecommunications networks. As data rates and bandwidth demands continue to escalate, the need for reliable and high-speed connectivity over longer distances has become paramount. Extender addresses this requirement by utilizing optical fibers to transmit data signals over much greater distances than traditional copper cables. The extenders enable seamless communication between data centers, buildings, campuses, and across geographical locations, making them an essential component in an interconnected world.

InfiniBand to hold the largest share of the market in 2022.

InfiniBand is an industry-standard specification with a roadmap defining increasing speeds. It interconnects servers, communications infrastructure equipment, storage, and embedded systems. It provides switched, point-to-point channels with data transfers of up to 600 gigabits per second. Established and governed by the InfiniBand Trade Alliance (IBTA), InfiniBand technology is a prominent networking solution in supercomputer clusters. This technology has also become the preferred network interconnection method for GPU servers, particularly with the growing influence of AI applications.

QSFP-DD segment to exhibit second-highest CAGR between 2023 and 2028.

QSFP-DD (quad small form-factor pluggable double density) is a transceiver module designed to meet the escalating demand for high-speed data transmission in modern networking and data communication environments. The QSFP-DD module incorporates more electrical lanes and higher data rates than QSFP28. This module leverages eight lanes capable of supporting data rates of 25 Gbps or 50 Gbps, resulting in an aggregate data rate of up to 400 Gbps. This significant enhancement in data capacity positions QSFP-DD as an ideal solution for bandwidth-intensive applications, such as cloud computing, data centers, and emerging technologies, including 5G networks and artificial intelligence.

North America to hold the second-largest share of the active optical cable & extender market during the forecast period.

In North America, AOCs and extender cables are widely used for various applications, including data centers, energy, and telecommunications, to provide advanced connectivity solutions. AOCs are vital conduits for high-speed data transmission, enabling fast communication and efficient networking in sectors such as telecommunications and data centers. They support the growing demand for fast and reliable internet connectivity, facilitating seamless video streaming, online gaming, and business operations.

On the other hand, extender cables are crucial in sectors such as manufacturing and energy, where they bridge communication gaps between remote equipment and control centers. They facilitate efficient data transmission from renewable energy sources and bolster security and surveillance systems in critical infrastructure protection and defense. As North America continues to drive technological innovation, AOCs and extender cables are pivotal in enhancing connectivity and data transmission, contributing to the region's economic growth and technological advancement. Moreover, top active optical cable companies, such as Broadcom (US), 3M (US), Coherent Corp (US), and Corning Incorporated (US), are headquartered in North America.

Coherent Corp.(US), Broadcom (US), Amphenol Communications Solutions (US), Corning Incorporated (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), 3M (US), Molex (US), Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.(Japan), Dell Inc.(US), Eaton (Ireland), EverPro Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Alysium-Tech GmbH (US), Mobix Labs Inc. (US), Unixtar Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), IOI Technology Corporation (Taiwan), GIGALIGHT (China), Siemon(US), Koincable (China), Black Box (US), ATEN INTERNATIONAL Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), T&S Communication Co, Ltd. (China), ACT(Netherlands), APAC Opto Electronics Inc. (Taiwan), Shenzhen Sopto Technology Co., Ltd., (China), Anfkom Telecom (China), Extron (US), and Roctest (Canada) are the major players in active optical cable & extender market. These players have implemented various strategies to extend their global reach and enhance their market share.

