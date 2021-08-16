ActionIQ Announces Availability on AWS Marketplace

Addition to the Digital Catalog Will Streamline Enterprise Client Experience in Billing & Procurement

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced its selection as an Amazon ISV Accelerate Partner and its general availability on the AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of independent software vendors. As a result of direct integration with AWS accounts, AWS clients will be able leverage ActionIQ to engage with their customers in a more authentic way, driving sustainable business growth.

"Seamless, streamlined access to AWS clients will open doors to a great number of potential enterprise clients, all of whom highly value the efficiencies and benefits of tapping into technologies through their already-established accounts," says Neil Wilson, VP, Partnerships of ActionIQ. "We look forward to our continued collaboration with AWS and our expanded offering within the AWS Marketplace."

ActionIQ allows brands to create more seamless, differentiated and personalized customer experiences. The ActionIQ CDP unifies siloed data (both offline and digital sources) to create a complete, up-to-the-minute customer profile. It then democratizes that data to business users responsible for customer experience across the organization to orchestrate customer journeys. As a result, ActionIQ helps organizations be smarter and more nimble, and to engage with their customers in a more authentic way in order to drive sustainable business growth.

The AWS Marketplace enables clients to find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software and services to operate their businesses more efficiently. ActionIQ's listing on AWS Marketplace will streamline enterprise clients' access to the ActionIQ platform, providing the one-stop-shop benefits of simplified sourcing, consolidated billing, along with direct integration with AWS accounts and other incentives.

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ is at the center of a data-driven revolution that is changing the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights, and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. We are helping brands like The New York Times, Pandora Media, The Hartford, Shopify, American Eagle Outfitters and others grow customer satisfaction and revenue. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com

