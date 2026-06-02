Action1 Lands at Infosecurity Europe as Autonomous Patching Becomes the New Compliance Standard

America's fastest-growing private software company to demonstrate its autonomous endpoint management platform as Cyber Essentials, NIS2 and DORA redefine compliance expectations

HOUSTON and LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1, a leading provider of autonomous endpoint management (AEM) solutions recently recognized by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing private software company in America, today announced its first-ever appearance at Infosecurity Europe, where the company will demonstrate how organizations can operationalize the foundational security practices increasingly emphasized by Cyber Essentials and broader European cyber resilience frameworks.

Action1 will showcase its capabilities at a critical time for security practitioners in Europe. Updates in April 2026 to Cyber Essentials established stricter expectations around vulnerability remediation, supported software, and security update management, including the requirement to patch high-risk and critical vulnerabilities within 14 days.

The revised framework also introduced automatic failure conditions tied to update compliance, reinforcing growing pressure on organizations to maintain consistent remediation and visibility practices across distributed environments.

At the same time, the UK Government's Cyber Resilience Pledge, alongside DORA and NIS2 in the European Union, signals a clear shift: patching discipline, vulnerability management, and continuous security hygiene are becoming core operational resilience expectations, not merely compliance checkboxes.

"The UK and EU markets are at an inflection point. Cyber Essentials has real teeth now, and DORA and NIS2 are reshaping compliance expectations. Organizations that still rely on fragmented, manual patching processes are going to feel it," said Branden Boag, Vice President of Sales and Alliances at Action1. "Action1 is built to make autonomous, continuous endpoint management accessible at enterprise scale. Infosecurity Europe is an ideal venue to demonstrate those capabilities to a market in desperate need of them right now."

Patching Discipline and Timely Remediation Become Operational Priorities Across Europe

Many IT and security teams still struggle with fragmented patching tools, manual remediation processes, and inconsistent visibility across endpoints. As exposure windows shrink and remediation expectations accelerate, these gaps translate directly into compliance risk for organizations expected to maintain continuous oversight of vulnerable systems and supported software. AI systems such as Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview are making vulnerabilities easier to find, raising the stakes for organizations that cannot remediate quickly.

At Infosecurity Europe, Action1 will demonstrate the capabilities that turn Cyber Essentials readiness from a compliance scramble into a continuous operational practice: automated cross-platform patching that closes remediation windows fast; real-time vulnerability assessment with risk-based prioritization to ensure critical and high-risk vulnerabilities are addressed; and built-in, customizable reporting that provides centralized visibility into software inventory, patch status, vulnerabilities, and supported software. Combined, these capabilities help organizations meet patching and remediation requirements while providing evidence of consistent endpoint security practices.

"Managing patch compliance across 45 geographically dispersed academies and thousands of endpoints is no small feat. Action1 has transformed our approach by automating security updates and accelerating vulnerability patching, allowing us to maintain the scalable, consistent security posture required for Cyber Essentials alignment," said Daniel Sapseid, IT Security and Compliance Lead at The Kemnal Academies Trust (TKAT).

The same foundational capabilities that support Cyber Essentials readiness also map to relevant DORA and NIS2 requirements, giving organizations across the UK and EU a practical platform for patching, remediation, and endpoint security.

Meet Action1 at Infosecurity Europe 2026

IT and security professionals attending Infosecurity Europe can visit Action1 at Booth #E26, for live platform demonstrations and to speak with the Action1 team about reducing exposure windows, streamlining security operations, and strengthening cyber resilience at scale.

For more information, visit: https://www.action1.com/meet-action1-at-infosecurity-europe-2026/

About Action1

Action1 is an autonomous endpoint management platform trusted by many Fortune 500 companies. Cloud-native, infinitely scalable, highly secure, and configurable in 5 minutes—it just works and is always free for the first 200 endpoints, with no functional limits. By pioneering autonomous OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and real-time vulnerability assessment without needing a VPN, it eliminates routine labor, preempts ransomware and security risks, and protects the digital employee experience.

In 2025, Action1 was recognized by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing private software company in America. The company is founder-led by Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, American entrepreneurs who previously founded Netwrix, a multi-billion-dollar cybersecurity company.

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