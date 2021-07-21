Action for Clean Environment Fellowship for Young Leaders Program Completion Ceremony Held in Seoul

Nine students of various ages, fourth to eleventh grade, participated in the program this year. Dawi Yoon from Yongsan International School of Seoul served as the Senior Leader, while Eric Hyun Sim from Yongsan International School of Seoul and Danielle Choi from Seoul Foreign School served as Junior Leaders. The program comprised of three main sessions over three weeks: 1) active team debate on the issue of pollution; 2) touring the Aromatica Zero Station located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul; and 3) an essay writing and group presentation. Through the program, the leaders and the fellows engaged in dynamic discussion and activities regarding global environmental issues.

"It was a proud moment to watch young students demonstrate their passion for solving global environmental problems and develop actionable plans without active guidance from adults," said Tony Lee, Executive Director of ACE. A number of institutions contributed special gifts for the students including Boeing Korea, Le Serail, Sonreve, and State of Tennessee Korea Office.

Won Kim, Senior Leader in 2020 who will be entering Northwestern University in 2021, participated in the ceremony. Won Kim has joined a growing group of mentors for ACE that include leaders in various fields from students at elite universities to CEOs.

In the coming years, students selected for the Action for Clean Environment Fellowship for Young Leaders Program will have additional opportunities to broaden their leadership skills and be a part of a growing network of next generation of fellow young leaders who share in their enthusiasm for societal contribution. Moreover, those selected will be given an opportunity to meet and receive mentoring from role models who are at the forefront of global environmental leadership.

