Action for Clean Environment Fellowship for Young Leaders Program Completion Ceremony Held in Seoul

Eleven students of various ages, second to eleventh grade, participated in the program this year. Sylvia Sangha Park from Seoul Foreign School, Eric Hyun Sim from Eaglebrook School, and Young-Wook Suh Sohn from Seoul International School served as Junior Leaders. The program comprised of three main sessions over three weeks: 1) active team debate on the issue of pollution; 2) touring the Sikmulsung Dosan located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul; and 3) an essay writing and group presentation. Through the program, the leaders and the fellows engaged in dynamic discussion and activities regarding global environmental issues.

"It was a proud moment to watch young students demonstrate their passion for solving global environmental problems and develop actionable plans without active guidance from adults," said Tony Lee, Executive Director of ACE. A number of institutions contributed special gifts for the students including the U.S. Embassy to Seoul and the State of Tennessee Korea Office.

In the coming years, students selected for the Action for Clean Environment Fellowship for Young Leaders Program will have additional opportunities to broaden their leadership skills and be a part of a growing network of the next generation of fellow young leaders who share in their enthusiasm for societal contribution. Moreover, those selected will be given an opportunity to meet and receive mentoring from role models who are at the forefront of global environmental leadership.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1860807/220716__2022_ACE_Fellowship.jpg

SOURCE Action for Clean Environment (ACE)