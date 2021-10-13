Actimed Therapeutics Continues to Strengthen Intellectual Property Portfolio with Newly Granted US and Canadian Patents

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actimed Therapeutics Ltd, the clinical stage company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of muscle wasting disorders, with a focus on cachexia, announces that it has been granted a United States patent for ACM-001 (S-pindolol) for treating muscle weakness and a Canadian patent for ACM-002 (S-oxprenolol) for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The first of these new patents (US 11,096,908) extends the protection of Actimed in the US for S-pindolol to a different indication, namely acute muscle weakness caused by musculoskeletal injury. This new intellectual property protection for treating injury-induced muscle weakness in the US will strengthen the Actimed global intellectual property portfolio around its lead asset, with the potential to address a new indication in the world's largest pharmaceutical market.

The new Canadian patent for treating ALS with S-oxprenolol (CA 2 906 206) follows from granted US and European patents to Actimed relating to S-oxprenolol for the treatment of ALS. S-oxprenolol is the second in a new class of anabolic-catabolic transforming agents (ACTAs) under development by Actimed and this newest patent completes the global patent estate relating to the treatment of ALS with S-oxprenolol. Actimed has retained global rights to S-oxprenolol in ALS, where loss of body mass and muscle wasting can impact survival. The global rights to S-oxprenolol in cancer cachexia were out licensed to Faraday early this year.

Robin Bhattacherjee, Actimed CEO, commented: "We are very pleased to confirm the grant of these two new patents relating to S-pindolol and S-oxprenolol in the US and Canada respectively. We are committed to broadening our global patent estate as we continue to extend our internal pipeline opportunities and seek to provide access to innovative treatments across multiple indications. Having these most recent patents awarded, particularly for S-pindolol for a new indication in the US, is important as it provides us with an expanded platform for development opportunities and potentially to extend our partnering efforts."

About Actimed Therapeutics

Actimed Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of muscle wasting disorders to transform the care of an underserved and vulnerable patient population. Actimed was founded in 2017 by Stefan Anker and Andrew Coats, two world leading physicians in muscle wasting research.

The lead area of focus for Actimed is specifically in cachexia. Cachexia is a wasting disease that accompanies cancer and other serious chronic illnesses and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Despite its prevalence and devastating clinical effects, there is no approved drug for the treatment or prevention of cancer-related cachexia.

It has been estimated that cachexia affects 50–80% of cancer patients and accounts for up to 20% of cancer deaths. Treating cancer cachexia successfully may increase both the length and quality of life for cancer patients.

The lead product of Actimed, ACM-001 (S-pindolol), formerly known as MT-102, targets multiple pathways that drive cachexia and has generated promising proof of concept Phase II clinical data in cachexia patients. Actimed is currently preparing for further clinical studies in cachexia in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Colorectal Cancer (CRC).

Actimed has licensed the global rights to develop and commercialise S-oxprenolol, the Company's second product, for cancer cachexia and any other indications outside of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) to Faraday Pharmaceuticals. Actimed retains global rights to S-oxprenolol in ALS, where loss of body mass and muscle wasting may impact survival.

www.actimedtherapeutics.com

