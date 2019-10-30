Actimed Therapeutics Appoints Robin Bhattacherjee as CEO

ASCOT, England, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actimed Therapeutics, the clinical stage company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of cachexia, today announces the appointment of Robin Bhattacherjee as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Glyn Parkin who has been CEO of Actimed since the company's inception.

Robin has more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, has an outstanding track record for delivery as well as building and leading teams and organisations.

Robin joins Actimed after 10 years at Actelion, where he was the General Manager for the UK and Ireland and a member of the European Management Team. Prior to Actelion, Robin was the General manager for CV Therapeutics Europe from 2004 to 2009. He joined CVT from Sanofi-Synthélabo UK, where he was Head of Marketing.

Robin started his career at Bayer AG, where he worked for 16 years in a variety of positions, including UK Marketing Manager, UK National Sales Manager and as a Director in Global Strategic Marketing. During his career he has been involved in several successful product launches both in the UK and Europe.

Robin also served on the ABPI Board of Management from 2011 – 2017 as one of the elected Small Companies Group representatives, with a particular interest in medicines for rare indications that come under specialised commissioning.

In this planned succession, Robin takes over from Glyn Parkin, who has decided to retire from Actimed Therapeutics and focus on non-executive roles. Glyn will continue to support Actimed on a consultancy basis.

David Ebsworth, Chairman of the Board of Actimed Therapeutics, said: "We are excited to welcome a leader of Robin's calibre to drive the next stage of the development of Actimed. We have a clear goal to bring innovation to the many cancer patients who suffer from cachexia. Robin has a strong track record in a number of very successful biopharma companies, and I am confident that under his leadership, Actimed will succeed in bringing our lead product MT-102 (Espindolol) to the market. At the same time, we would like to thank Glyn for his role in helping to build Actimed into a company with such a promising and exciting future".

Robin Bhattacherjee said "I am thrilled to be joining Actimed at this critical stage in its development. I was attracted by the clear medical need for a product that can tackle cancer cachexia. Espindolol has an attractive profile, supported by promising proof of concept data and these data show that Espindolol has the potential to treat the many patients suffering from cachexia. I am looking forward to using my expertise and energy to help bring this innovative product to the market".

About Actimed Therapeutics

Actimed Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of cachexia to transform the care of an underserved and vulnerable patient population. Actimed was founded in 2017 by Stefan Anker and Andrew Coats, two world leading physicians in cachexia research.

Cachexia is a wasting disease that accompanies cancer and other serious chronic illnesses and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Despite its prevalence and devastating clinical effects, there is no approved drug for the treatment or prevention of cancer-related cachexia.

It has been estimated that cachexia affects 50–80% of cancer patients and accounts for up to 20% of cancer deaths. Treating cancer cachexia successfully may increase both the length and quality of life for cancer patients.

Actimed's lead product, MT-102 (Espindolol), targets multiple pathways that drive cachexia and has generated promising proof of concept Phase II clinical data in cachexia patients. Actimed is currently preparing for clinical studies in cachexia in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Colorectal Cancer (CRC).

