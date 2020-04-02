Actimed Therapeutics Appoints Annalisa Jenkins as Advisor

LONDON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actimed Therapeutics, the clinical stage company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of muscle wasting disorders, with a focus on cachexia, today announces the appointment of Dr Annalisa Jenkins, M.B.B.S., F.R.C.P. as Advisor to the company.

Robin Bhattacherjee, CEO of Actimed Therapeutics, said: "We are delighted that Annalisa has agreed to become an Advisor to Actimed. Her exemplary track record speaks for itself, and her thought leadership and extensive industry experience which encompasses clinical, regulatory and commercial will be invaluable as we continue the development of ACM-001 for the treatment of cancer cachexia and build out the company going forwards."

Dr Jenkins is a biopharma thought leader with over 25 years of industry experience. She is currently a board member of several growing international life science companies and several prestigious scientific organisations. These include the Science Board to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, which advises FDA leadership on complex scientific and technical issues, Board member at Faster Cures which is a centre of The Milken Institute, and Chair of The Court of The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Dr Jenkins has a strong track record of building and leading teams that have advanced pharmaceutical programmes from scientific research through clinical development, regulatory approval and into healthcare systems globally. Her previous roles include positions as Head of Global R&D for Merck Serono and Head of Global Medical Affairs for Bristol-Myers Squibb. She also has recent experience in the fields of gene therapy and rare diseases, having served as the CEO of Dimension Therapeutics, Inc., until its acquisition in late 2017 by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Annalisa Jenkins commented, "I am excited at the prospect of advising Actimed during this critical phase as it establishes itself as a leading company in the treatment of muscle wasting disorders and in particular, cachexia. I am looking forward to working with Robin and the team, several of whom I have worked with over a number of years. A major strength of Actimed is that it was founded by world-renowned experts in muscle wasting diseases and who are very active in the Company. The Company's promising lead asset, ACM-001 (Espindolol), has the potential to address the significant unmet need in cancer-related cachexia. Despite the improvements in survival delivered by new targeted cancer therapies, cachexia remains a significant problem for many cancer patients, particularly those with lung and colorectal cancer, given that there is no approved drug for this serious condition. The broader pipeline has potential utility across a range of disorders characterised by wasting and significant related illness. I look forward to working with Actimed to help bring these exciting assets to market."

About Actimed Therapeutics

Actimed Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of muscle wasting disorders to transform the care of an underserved and vulnerable patient population. Actimed was founded in 2017 by Stefan Anker and Andrew Coats, two world leading physicians in muscle wasting research.

Actimed's lead area of focus is specifically in cachexia. Cachexia is a wasting disease that accompanies cancer and other serious chronic illnesses and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Despite its prevalence and devastating clinical effects, there is no approved drug for the treatment or prevention of cancer-related cachexia.

It has been estimated that cachexia affects 50–80% of cancer patients and accounts for up to 20% of cancer deaths. Treating cancer cachexia successfully may increase both the length and quality of life for cancer patients.

Actimed's lead product, ACM-001 (Espindolol) (formerly MT-102), targets multiple pathways that drive cachexia and has generated promising proof of concept Phase II clinical data in cachexia patients. Actimed is currently preparing for further clinical studies in cachexia in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Colorectal Cancer (CRC).

