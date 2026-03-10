Actian Unveils Conversational Analytics Solution with Intelligently Generated Semantic Foundation for Trusted Insights

Designed to provide enterprise-grade accuracy, Actian AI Analyst uses a Semantic Knowledge Graph to provide business context needed to address AI hallucinations

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actian, the data and AI division of HCLSoftware, today introduced the Actian AI Analyst (formerly Wobby), a conversational analytics solution featuring the Steward Agent that intelligently generates and provides ongoing maintenance of the semantic layer to speed time to value and deliver trusted, auditable insights. By combining AI-driven analysis with deterministic semantics, Actian AI Analyst allows organizations to scale analytics access, reduce business intelligence bottlenecks, and act on insights with confidence.

Basic AI models generally claim high accuracy in simple tests, but applying them to complex enterprise data often triggers hallucinations and incorrect logic. In fact, Stanford HAI's 2025 AI Index Report shows that some models' performance can achieve 97.8% accuracy on simpler planning tasks, but accuracy plummets when reasoning complexity increases and can reach near zero for some models.1 These errors are typically not auditable, creating a significant trust gap.

"Increasingly, enterprises are embedding AI into analytics workflows to accelerate insight generation and decision-making, but speed without trust is a liability," said Guillaume Bodet, chief product officer at Actian. "Unlike error-prone text-to-SQL tools, the Actian AI Analyst is anchored in governed enterprise data and engineered for full traceability, allowing organizations to scale analytics access for business users without sacrificing accuracy or trust."

The Steward Agent: Intelligently Build the Data Foundation

The new Steward Agent accelerates AI deployment and replaces time-consuming manual work by intelligently building and maintaining a governed data foundation from existing warehouse schemas and business documentation.

Semantic Modeling: Transforms existing business glossaries and documentation into a Semantic Knowledge Graph, enabling organizations to move from raw data to query-ready insights within days or weeks.

The Actian AI Analyst: Accuracy at Scale

The Actian AI Analyst delivers trusted, conversational analytics that allow business users to explore data and uncover insights using natural language. By framing every question within a governed semantic foundation, the solution enables teams to act on verified information in real time.

Conversational Interface: Replaces static dashboards with a natural-language interface, allowing business users to ask follow-up questions and receive instant analysis without writing SQL.

Seamless Integration and Action

Actian AI Analyst integrates directly into existing business workflows to shorten the distance between a question and a strategic decision.

Slack and Microsoft Teams Integration: Delivers conversational analytics directly within existing collaboration tools, allowing users to query and receive data then share results without switching applications.

"The Actian AI Analyst turned our BI into a conversation instead of a development cycle," said Pieter Seyns, Head of Artificial Intelligence at Bekaert, a leader in material science of steel wire transformation and coating technologies. "Faster insights, fewer dashboards—the Actian AI Analyst simply works."

For organizations looking to extend these capabilities enterprise-wide, Actian AI Analyst can be paired with the Actian Data Intelligence Platform to create a closed-loop system where governed data definitions flow directly into live, conversational analytics.

Availability

The Actian AI Analyst and Steward Agent are available now. The agents will be integrated across the Actian portfolio in the coming quarters. To learn more, read the blog and visit the Actian AI Analyst webpage.

About Actian

Actian empowers enterprises to confidently manage and govern data at scale. Actian data management and data intelligence solutions help streamline complex data environments and accelerate the delivery of AI-ready data. Designed to be flexible, Actian solutions integrate seamlessly and perform reliably across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Learn more about Actian, the data and AI division of HCLSoftware, at actian.com.

