Acrylic Fiber Market Size to Reach USD 5.31 Billion in 2028: CAGR of 2.3% | Reports and Data

- Increasing use of acrylic fibers in home textiles and furnishing, garments, and industrial applications is a key factors driving market revenue growth

- Market Size – USD 4.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.3%, Market Trends – Extensive use of acrylic fibers as a substitute for wool

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global acrylic fiber market size is expected to reach USD 5.31 billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing application of acrylic fibers in the manufacturing of apparel, home textiles, toys, and auxiliary tapes, among others, is a key factor expected to continue to boost demand for acrylic fibers and drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, unique properties of acrylic fibers such as high resistance to solvents, sunlight, and creasing, and quick drying characteristics have increased adoption in the manufacture of woven and knitted clothing fabrics, carpets, and upholstery. Rising demand for clothing and attire is driven by rapid increase in global population, increasing number of families and individuals opting to purchase homes and apartments is supported by the ongoing urbanization trend, and high demand for automobiles globally is supported by increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle, and improving standard of living among others. These key factors are supporting growth of fabrics, carpets, and automotive industries currently, and driving revenue growth of the acrylic fiber market to a significant extent.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2814

Acrylic fibers are synthetic fibers made from polyacrylonitrile – a polymer and a comonomer – which is a monomer that reacts with another monomer to produce a copolymer. The fiber has a high resistance to Ultra Violet (UV) degradation and damage from mold, microorganisms, and mildew. Mechanical properties of these fibers allow them to develop bulk and resiliency similar to that of natural wool. Owing to ability to maintain warmth and offer a wool-like feel and attributes, acrylic fibers are often used as a cost-effective alternative for cashmere wool and also widely used in the production of a broad range of products such as socks, sweaters, and home furnishings. Mixing and blending of a variety of acrylic polymer before fibers are created results in specifically engineered properties in materials produced. Incorporation of functional additives in acrylic fibers used in clothing material provides enhanced comfort to the wearer and increases aesthetic appeal.

Increasing penetration of e-Commerce channels, constantly changing fashion trends, and availability of budget-friendly apparel and clothing and wear are other factors contributing to increasing sales of acrylic fibers. However, rising environmental concerns associated with the use of toxic materials in the manufacture of these fibers, high costs associated with recovery of solvents, and availability of alternatives such as polyester are some key factors expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent going ahead.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/acrylic-fiber-market

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Filament segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Stretching acrylic fibers into long, thin filaments makes them many times longer than their original length, which can then be spurn into yarns. This reduces costs and enhances production efficiency as well as reduces coarseness of the resultant material, which is a key factor expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Wool segment is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing blending of acrylic fibers with wool to produce an end-product with enhanced elasticity and resilience with superior lightweight properties. These blended fabrics are in high demand owing to cost-effectiveness and value addition to apparel and clothing.

Home furnishing segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share than other application segments in the global market between 2021 and 2028. This can be attributed to increasing scope for application of acrylic fibers in home textiles owing to multiple advantages such as soft and aesthetically appealing fabrics, high resistance to UV rays, and easy washing and quick-drying characteristics, among others.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR owing to increasing investment in the textile and apparel sector and rising production of acrylic fibers in countries in the region owing to high demand from domestic and international markets. China is the largest acrylic fiber producer and manufacturer and accounts for a significantly large revenue share contribution to the Asia Pacific acrylic fiber market.

Some major companies operating in the global market include:

·

Dralon

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS

Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co. Ltd.

Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Montefibre SpA

CNPC

Indian Acrylics Limited

DOLAN GmbH

Kaneka Corporation

Formosa Plastics Group

Order Now: https://reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2814

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global acrylic fiber market on the basis of form, blending, application, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Staple

Filament

Blending Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Wool

Cotton

Other Blending

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Apparel

Household Furnishings

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



Israel



Turkey



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Browse Similar Reports by Materials and Chemicals Industry

Industrial Films Market Size, Share & Trends By Type (LDPE, LLDPE, PET, HDPE, PVC, PP, Polyamide), By End-use Industry (Industrial Packaging, Agriculture, Healthcare, Building & Construction, Transportation), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Galactosidase Market Size, Share & Share By Product Type (Alpha-galactosidase, Beta-galactosidase), By Form (Capsule, Tablet, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp & Paper, Feed, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

LNG ISO Tank Container Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (< 25 ft, 25-40 ft, > 40 ft), By Application (Marine Transportation, Land Transportation), And By Region, And Forecast To 2028

Compostable Bags Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Home Compostable Plastic, Ecopond Flex 162, BWC BF 90A, BioPBS FD92, Others), By Material Type (PLA, PBS, PHA, PBAT, Paper, Starch Blends, Cellophane, Others), By End-use (Packaging, Retail & Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Agriculture & Horticulture, Buildings & Construction, Automotive, Textile, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2028



Oxymatrine Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Purity: 98%, Purity: 99%, Purity: Above 99%), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Pesticides, Others), And By Region Forecast To 2028

Microbial and Bacterial Cellulose Decomposition Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Bacteria Type (Gram Negative Bacteria), By Fermentation Medium (Carbon), By Decomposition Method (Degradation by Acid Hydrolysis), By Application Insights (Bioethanol, Cellobiose), Forecasts To 2028

Stearic Acid Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Feedstock (Animal-based Raw Materials and Vegetable-based Raw Materials), By Application (Soaps and Detergents, Personal Care, Textiles, Lubricants, Rubber Processing, And Other Applications), And By Region Forecast To 2028



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read full Press Release at : https://reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-acrylic-fiber-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Reports And Data