Acrylic Adhesives Market to Surpass $14,921.4 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the acrylic adhesives market was worth around $8,964.1 million, which is on track to hitting a $14,921.4 million value by 2030, growing at a 5.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to the surging need for technologically upgraded and eco-friendly acrylic adhesives in various industries. Such materials have a broad range of applications in transportation, packaging, automotive, woodworking, and many other sectors.

Furthermore, while the U.S. has a considerable potential for imports, Europe currently manufactures acrylic adhesives in huge quantities. Thus, a sharp increase in product sales may soon be seen in the U.S. Additionally, the economic performance is expected to improve in Europe and North America, which would allow entities to up their investments in adhesive R&D, while China and Japan will continue their industrial boom.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/acrylic-adhesives-market/report-sample

Essential Points of Acrylic Adhesives Market Report

Acrylic adherents are a booming industry because of their excellent performance and usage flexibility for several sectors, including construction, packaging, and pharmaceuticals. Another critical factor for their rising usage is their importance in the Asia-Pacific region's electronics industry.

region's electronics industry. Therefore, the APAC acrylic adhesives market accounts for the biggest share of the global market. This is also due to the surge in the construction activity, increase in the packaging need from the expanding e-commerce sector, and boom in the food and beverage industry.

accounts for the biggest share of the global market. This is also due to the surge in the construction activity, increase in the packaging need from the expanding e-commerce sector, and boom in the food and beverage industry. Other major factors driving the requirement for acrylic adhesives in APAC are the expanding pharmaceutical industry, growing presence of e-retailers, and rising demand for advanced infrastructure. The Indian market is set to see a CAGR of over 7.2% in the coming years.

The European acrylic adhesives market is predicted to generate $3,281.5 million by 2030 due to the continual industrialization and product improvements by the key players in the market.

is predicted to generate by 2030 due to the continual industrialization and product improvements by the key players in the market. The biggest market in Europe for corrugated packaging materials is Germany , where the primary customers of acrylic adhesion products are the FMCG and packaging industries.

For hot-fill and boil-in-bag applications, as primers for the adhesion enhancement of inks and extrusion lamination, as well as for confectionery and snack packaging, several businesses that provide water-based acrylic adhesives employ the urethane technology. Thus, the demand for water-based variants will advance at a 6.2% CAGR over this decade, as they have fewer emissions.

Browse detailed report on Acrylic Adhesives Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

The key players in the acrylic adhesives market are introducing new products to increase their share. These players are Ashland, Arkema, Pidilite Industries Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Bostik SA, Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC, Sika AG, Avery Dennison Corporation, ITW Performance Polymers, 3M, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Report Coverage

By Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Reactive and others

By Type

Acrylic polymer emulsion

Cyanoacrylic

Methacrylic

UV curable acrylic

By Application

Paper & packaging

Transportation

Electronics

Construction

Woodworking

Consumer

Medical

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

