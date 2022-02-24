Acrylic Acid Market to Garner $19.2 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 4.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rapid increase in adhesives, increase in demand for superabsorbent polymers, and strong demand from emerging economies drive the growth of the global acrylic acid market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Acrylic Acid Market by Derivative Type (Acrylic Esters, Acrylic Polymer, and Others), and End-User (Diapers, Surface Coatings Industry, Adhesives and Sealants Industry, Plastic Additives Industry, Water Treatment Industry, Textiles Industry, Surfactants Industry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global acrylic acid industry generated $12.0 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $19.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Rapid increase in adhesives, increase in demand for superabsorbent polymers, and strong demand from emerging economies drive the growth of the global acrylic acid market. However, several regulatory issues hinder the market growth. On the other hand, commercialization of bio-based acrylic acid present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/221

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global acrylic acid market.

Due to the pandemic, the construction industry had faced a lot of difficulties, including supply chain logistics and shortage of raw derivative type. Attributed to the massive drop in financial markets around the world, it is projected that construction investments have been withdrawn globally. As a result, the demand for acrylic acid experienced a steep decline.

However, the market is going to recover soon in 2022.

The acrylic polymer segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on derivative type, the acrylic polymer segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global acrylic acid market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030, due to increase in adoption of superabsorbent polymers by the manufacturers of disposable diapers.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Acrylic Acid Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/221?reqfor=covid

The diapers segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the diapers segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global acrylic acid market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to growth in urbanization and rapid rise in consumers' disposable income.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than half of the global acrylic acid market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to a relatively large adult population.

Leading Market Players

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Co.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Evonik, Industries Ag

LG Chem Ltd.

Myriant Corporation

Formosa Plastic Group

SIBUR

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/acrylic-acid-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |



Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Propionic Acid Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030

Acrylic Resins Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028

Amino Acids Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Organic Acids Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research