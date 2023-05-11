Acrylate Market worth $14.7 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Acrylate Market by Chemistry, Application (Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Fabrics), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textiles, Biomedical), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", The acrylate market is projected to reach USD 14.7 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% from USD 10.8 Billion in 2023. The acrylate market is mainly driven by the demand for acrylate in various end-use industries, including building & construction, packaging, consumer goods, automotive, textiles, bio-medical, cosmetic & personal care. Moreover, it is also driven by rapidly developing and emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan.

2-Ethyl hexyl acrylate segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period

2-ethylhexyl acrylate (2-EHA) is a clear, colorless liquid with a specific odor. Its density is less than water and so it is not soluble in water. 2-EHA is soluble in organic solvents and can be easily polymerized with monomer molecules to form polymer chains.

Paints, coatings & printing inks is projected to be the fastest growing application type in the acrylate market, in terms of value.

Paints & coatings are widely used in buildings, automobiles, industrial goods, paper, and consumer goods to decorate, protect, and improve the life of the surface as well as resistance to environmental conditions. The demand for paints & coatings is high as they provide protection against weather conditions, dampness, corrosion, and fungi.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for acrylate during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

The markets of Asia Pacific are registering high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan are investing in various industrial developments that are driving the acrylate market.

Market Players :

The major players operating in the acrylate market include Arkema S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan), Evonik (Germany), LG Chem (South Korea), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Sasol (South Africa), Sibur (Russia), and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China).

