Acrylate Market to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Acrylate Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Butyl Acrylate, Methyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate), Grade, Application (Plastics {PVC}, Synthetic Resins), End User (Building & Construction {Commercial}, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2031'.

The acrylate market is expected to reach $18.3 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2031.

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Acrylate Market -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=6082

Acrylates are widely used in various sectors, including adhesives, paints and coatings, textiles, automotive, and construction, due to their strong adhesive properties, durability, and versatility. These compounds are also utilized in manufacturing polymers like acrylic plastics, sealants, and superabsorbent materials.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for adhesives and sealants, the rising use of acrylates in the paints and coatings industry, and the growing demand for polyethylene. Additionally, the expanding use of acrylates in medical and healthcare applications, along with rising demand from emerging economies, is expected to create significant growth opportunities for stakeholders in this market.

Moreover, the increasing demand for low-VOC and eco-friendly acrylate products, as well as the growing focus on high-performance acrylates for automotive coatings, are prominent trends in this market.

Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=6082

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are BASF SE (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan), Arkema S.A. (France), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Sasol Limited (South Africa), KH Chemicals BV (Netherlands), LG Chem, Ltd. (South Korea), SIBUR International GmbH (Austria), and Polysciences, Inc. (U.S.).

The global acrylate market is segmented by product (butyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, methyl acrylate, 2-ethylhexyl acrylate, other acrylates), grade (standard grade, chemical grade, pharmaceutical grade, other grades), application (Adhesive & Sealants, Plastics (polyethylene terephthalate (PETE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene or styrofoam (PS), Others), synthetic resins, paints & coating, papers & paperboard, personal care products, other applications), and end user (building & construction (residential construction (independent homes, row homes, large apartment buildings), commercial construction (hospitals and healthcare infrastructure, educational institutes, hotels & restaurants, banks and financial institutions, airports, hypermarkets & supermarkets, shopping malls, others), industrial construction, automotive industry, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, healthcare, packaging, other end users). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Key Findings in the Acrylate Market Study:

Among the products studied in this report, the butyl acrylate segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Butyl acrylate is a widely used acrylate ester in the production of coatings, adhesives, sealants, and textiles, valued for its flexibility and resistance properties. The growth of this segment is driven by increasing demand for durable coatings in the automotive and construction industries, growth in the paint and coating sector, and the rising need for high-performance materials.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Research Report - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=6082

Among the grades studied in this report, the pharmaceutical grade segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the growing demand for controlled-release drug delivery systems, the increasing use of acrylate-based polymers in medical devices, rising healthcare expenditures, and innovations in drug formulation technologies.

Among the applications studied in this report, the adhesives & sealants segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Acrylates are used in adhesives and sealants for their strong bonding properties, flexibility, and resistance to heat and chemicals, making them essential in various industries. The growth of this segment is fueled by increasing construction activities, rising demand in the automotive and packaging industries, growth in DIY and home improvement markets, and the shift toward sustainable, high-performance adhesives.

Among the end users studied in this report, the automotive industry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in automotive manufacturing, growth in the electric vehicle market, rising consumer demand for higher-quality finishes, and advancements in automotive manufacturing technologies.

Among the regions studied in this report, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by rapid industrialization, increasing demand for consumer goods, significant expansion in the automotive and construction sectors, rising disposable incomes, and growing adoption of advanced technologies across industries. Additionally, favorable government policies and investments in infrastructure development are further contributing to the market's growth in Asia-Pacific.

Acrylate Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In October 2024 , Arkema S.A. ( France ) launched ethyl acrylate based on bioethanol. This offers a bio carbon content (BCC) of 40% and a product carbon footprint (PCF) reduction of up to 30%.

, Arkema S.A. ( ) launched ethyl acrylate based on bioethanol. This offers a bio carbon content (BCC) of 40% and a product carbon footprint (PCF) reduction of up to 30%. In August 2024 , BASF SE ( Germany ) launched bio-based ethyl acrylate to embrace sustainability with 40% bio-content, offering a 30% reduction in PCF compared to its fossil-based counterpart.

, BASF SE ( ) launched bio-based ethyl acrylate to embrace sustainability with 40% bio-content, offering a 30% reduction in PCF compared to its fossil-based counterpart. In March 2022 , Synthos S.A. ( Poland ) launched bio-based SYNEXIL AW90CX acrylic dispersion for transparent and pigmented wood coatings.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More) - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/16987693

Scope of the Report:

Acrylate Market Assessment—by Product

Butyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

Methyl Acrylate

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

Other Acrylates

Acrylate Market Assessment—by Grade

Standard Grade

Chemical Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Other Grades

Acrylate Market Assessment—by Application

Adhesive & Sealants

Plastics

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PETE)



High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Polypropylene (PP)



Polystyrene or Styrofoam (PS)



Others

Synthetic Resins

Paints & Coating

Papers & Paperboard

Personal Care Products

Other Applications

Acrylate Market Assessment—by End User

Building & Construction

Residential Construction



Independent Homes





Row Homes





Large Apartment Buildings



Commercial Construction



Hospitals and Healthcare Infrastructure





Educational Institutes





Hotels and Restaurants





Banks and Financial Institutions





Airports





Hyper and Super Market





Shopping Malls





Other Commercial Construction



Industrial Construction



Automotive Industry



Consumer Goods



Electrical & Electronics



Healthcare



Packaging



Other End Users

Acrylate Market Assessment—by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



Indonesia



Malaysia



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Related Reports:

Construction Materials Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Material (Bricks, Aggregates, Concrete, Cement, Metals, Mud & Clay, Sand), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Public Infrastructure), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/construction-materials-market-5938

Adhesives and Sealants Market by Product (Adhesives, Sealants), Application (Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Footwear & Leather) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/adhesives-and-sealants-market-5872

Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market by Vehicle Type (Electric Trucks, Electric Buses, Electric Bikes, Electric Cars), Resin (Epoxy, Silicon, Polyurethane, Acrylics, Others), Application, Form, Substrate, End Use and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicle-adhesives-market-5532

Industrial Coatings Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Waterborne, Solvent-borne, Powder), Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Alkyd, Acrylic), End-use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Marine) - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-coatings-market-6052

Green Building Materials Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type, Product (Exterior, Interior), Application (Roofing, Siding, Insulation, Flooring), Sector (Residential, Commercial) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/green-building-materials-market-5985

Acrylate Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 230 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024–2031 Base Year 2024 CAGR (Value) 7.4 % Market Size (Value) in 2024 USD 11.09 Billion Market Size (Value) inn 2031 USD 18.31 Billion Segments Covered By Product Butyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

Methyl Acrylate

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

Other Acrylate By Grade Standard Grade

Chemical Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Other Grades By Application Adhesive & Sealants

Plastics

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PETE)



High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Polypropylene (PP)



Polystyrene or Styrofoam (PS)



Others

Synthetic Resins

Paints & Coating

Papers & Paperboard

Personal Care Products

Other Applications By End User Building & Construction

Residential Construction



Independent Homes





Row Homes





Large Apartment Buildings



Commercial Construction



Hospitals and Healthcare Infrastructure





Educational Institutes





Hotels and Restaurants





Banks and Financial Institutions





Airports





Hyper and Super Market





Shopping Malls





Others

Industrial Construction

Automotive Industry

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Packaging

Other End Users Countries Covered North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa). Key Companies BASF SE (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan), Arkema S.A. (France), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Sasol Limited (South Africa), KH Chemicals BV (Netherlands), LG Chem, Ltd. (South Korea), SIBUR International GmbH (Austria), and Polysciences, Inc. (U.S.).

About Meticulous Research Pvt. Ltd.

We are a trusted research partner for leading businesses worldwide, empowering Fortune 500 organizations and emerging enterprises with market intelligence designed to drive revenue transformation and strategic growth. Our insights reveal future growth opportunities, equipping clients with a competitive edge through a versatile suite of research solutions—including syndicated reports, custom research, and direct analyst engagement. Each year, we conduct over 300 syndicated studies and manage 60+ consulting engagements across eight major sectors and 20+ geographic markets, all to deliver targeted business insights that help our clients lead in a rapidly evolving global market.

With a strong focus on problem-solving for complex business challenges, our research enables organizations to navigate change with assertion, aligning it with strategic pathways for sustainable growth. By identifying innovative and effective solutions, we empower leaders to make impactful decisions that drive operational excellence and fuel innovation. We are committed to crafting insights that enhance business performance and help our clients unlock new revenue opportunities, positioning them for long-term success in the competitive global marketplace.

Contact:

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Meticulousblog.org | Top Market Research Reports Blog - https://meticulousblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/1318/acrylate-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg