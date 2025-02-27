Across Global Alliance Selects Wemedoo's oomnia® as Central Clinical Trial Infrastructure

Across Global Alliance has partnered with Wemedoo AG to implement oomnia as its centralized clinical trial infrastructure, enhancing efficiency, compliance, and collaboration across its alliance members operating in over 90 countries.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across Global Alliance, is a strategic alliance of clinical research organizations (CROs) and Specialist Service Providers has selected oomnia®, Wemedoo's advanced clinical trial data management system, as its centralized digital infrastructure. This strategic decision aims to streamline clinical trial management, enhance real-time collaboration among alliance members, and ensure regulatory compliance in over 90 countries.

After an extensive evaluation of available solutions, oomnia emerged as the only system capable of meeting the alliance's complex operational needs. By integrating essential clinical trial functions, including EDC, CTMS, RTSM, and eTMF into a single, unified platform, oomnia eliminates inefficiencies caused by fragmented systems and disjointed data workflows.

"Running global clinical trials requires a system that facilitates seamless collaboration, eliminates unnecessary delays, and ensures data consistency across all sites. With oomnia, we have found a platform that meets these demands while maintaining compliance and operational flexibility," said Steven Bukvic, Chairman of the Across Global Alliance.

With oomnia as its digital backbone, Across Global Alliance ensures that all its clients and members benefit from a system that optimizes clinical trial execution, provides real-time data quality reviews, and is easy to navigate.

"This partnership with Across Global Alliance is another step toward transforming how clinical trials are managed. By providing a truly integrated and adaptive system, we enable alliance members to focus on scientific progress rather than administrative complexity," said Nina Cihoric, CEO of Wemedoo AG.

Contact: Steven Bukvic

Email: bukvics@across.global

About Across Global Alliance

Across Global Alliance is a Singapore-based strategic alliance of globally operating clinical research organizations (CROs) and Specialist Service Providers. Through the integration of regional expertise with a unified operational framework, the alliance provides comprehensive clinical research services across diverse therapeutic areas. With its unified infrastructure, Across Global Alliance enables seamless coordination, data integrity, and operational excellence in global clinical research.

About Wemedoo

Wemedoo AG, a Swiss-based company specializes in healthcare data-driven solutions. By combining advanced technologies with deep clinical expertise, Wemedoo empowers research teams, CROs, and sponsors to conduct clinical trials more efficiently, reduce costs, and accelerate medical innovation.

