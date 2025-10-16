Acron Aviation and Airbus Join Forces to Offer an Upgrade Solution for 25-Hour CVR

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and TOULOUSE, France, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acron Aviation, a global leader in aerospace safety systems, and Airbus, have announced a collaboration to deliver an upgrade solution for Airbus' operators worldwide

Certified, Compliant, and Configurable

L to R: Loic Dunand, Head of Avionics and Airframe Upgrades Programme at Airbus, Jean-Michel Clairis-Gauthier, VP OEM Business Development and Sales at Acron Aviation, and Jean-Phillippe Labbay, Head of Systems Upgrade and FHS Procurement at Airbus.

Acron Aviation's 25-hour Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), marketed as SRVIVR25, is Airbus' chosen solution for 25-hour CVR with recording capability. SRVIVR25, the only 25-hour CVR approved and qualified by Airbus thus far, is fully compliant with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization act and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA's) CVR regulations.

Through this Acron Aviation-Airbus collaboration, airlines can ensure regulatory compliance with minimal operational disruption. The SRVIVR25, designed for easy integration, enables fit-form-function replacements for legacy 2-hour CVRs, no matter the manufacturer, simplifying installation and minimizing aircraft downtime.

Integration, Supply and Standardization

The installation and the supply of the SRVIVR25 is offered and managed through an Airbus service bulletin. This ensures a robust integration with existing audio panels, cockpit area microphones, and datalink recording systems.

Operators will benefit from cost and operational advantages, including standardized part numbers across new production and upgrade installations, enabling common spares, simplified maintenance, and compatibility with existing ground support equipment (GSE) for fast, secure data access.

Future Ready

Built on over 60 years of Acron Aviation's safety innovation, the SRVIVR25 is engineered for high capacity and aligned with upcoming ED-112B audio standards. Its advanced diagnostics and proven manufacturability ensure high-quality, consistent performance across all mission profiles.

Alan Crawford, Chief Executive Officer, Acron Aviation said: "This collaboration with Airbus ensures operators have access to our pioneering SRVIVR25 CVR, a product that sets industry standards and is fully certified to meet the evolving regulatory landscape." Crawford continued, "SRVIVR25 includes versions with integrated Recorder Independent Power Supply (RIPS), significantly reducing wiring, space, and weight requirements while streamlining upgrades across diverse fleets, so airlines are not only meeting compliance standards, but they are also future proofing their fleets."

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Acron Aviation

Acron Aviation is strategically aligned to deliver world-leading commercial aviation solutions designed to serve aircraft operators and airframe manufacturers across the globe. Our expertise extends to multiple facets of commercial aviation from OEM certified avionics to state-of-the-art simulation devices, best-in-class pilot training and market-leading flight data analytics. With a global footprint, we are uniquely positioned to deliver comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions that enhance our customers' operations and further our mission of innovating to create safer skies. For more information visit acronaviation.com .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797352/Acron_Aviation.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795704/Acron_Aviation_Logo.jpg