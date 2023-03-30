ACROBiosystems' new strategic focus - streamlining the transition from preclinical development to commercialization

BASEL, Switzerland, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACROBiosystems has begun to narrow its focus into helping accelerate the process between preclinical, clinical and commercialization. With over 10 years development, ACROBiosystems continues to surprise and bring new solutions to the pharmaceutical industry that assists in therapeutic manufacturing and its subsequent commercialization.

The establishment of a GMP quality management system, which upholds the strict standards throughout preclinical and clinical manufacturing, is no easy task. This substantial commitment is demonstrated by an investment in a GMP-grade production facility. ACROBiosystems' GMP facility with over 180,000 sq. ft available for manufacturing GMP products, including cytokines, enzymes, and antibodies. ACROBiosystems also offers custom GMP-grade raw material development starting from its targeted protein design, gene synthesis, vector construction, protein expression, and scale-up / scale-out production services.

Operated by its subsidiary, ACROBiosystems also emphasizes the importance to its clinical-focused strategy. ACRODiagnostics Inc. is a translational medicine biotechnology company in the ACROBiosystems group focused on providing analytical reagents and custom services for the clinical diagnostics industry. ACRODiagnostics has assembled a comprehensive pathology assay development team, including more than 10 years of experience in the diagnostic kit development and CRO services. The ClinMax™ product line includes both biological and clinical sample analytical kits, to help accelerate the clinical translation and commercialization of therapies. With a product development team rich in experience in designing, developing, and validating kits for various platforms, products offered are ensured to be low-risk and high-quality, ideal for clinical research.

"With our first strategic development phase success, we begin to enter the second phase our strategic development which is to focus on more clinically relevant applications and scale-up our manufacturing capabilities. This helps support a large-scale, high-quality, and more localized supply chain response to assist the needs of our clinical customers." reveals Mike Chen, Chairman and CEO of ACROBiosystems.

ACROBiosystems was founded on customer needs and continues to support preclinical, clinical, and commercialization efforts worldwide.

ACROBiosystems Group (SZ.301080) is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and health industries by providing products and business models innovation. The company spans across the globe and has established numerous long-term and stable partnerships with the world's top pharmaceutical enterprises and numerous well-known academic institutes. The company comprises of several subsidiaries such as ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics.

