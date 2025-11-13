Acosta Europe Announces New President, Nicole Brittain

Proven industry leader brings focus on innovation

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta Europe announced today that Nicole Brittain has joined the organisation as president. In this role, Brittain oversees go-to-market strategy, business operations, and innovation, reporting to Lisa Koth, Acosta Group Chief Strategy Officer and EVP, Acosta Europe. Acosta Europe is comprised of Reach and Dee Set, two of Europe's leading agencies specializing in retail and field marketing. The organisation is a business unit of Acosta Group, a collective of the most trusted retail, marketing, and foodservice agencies empowering brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace.

Brittain joins Acosta Europe from her most recent role leading the EMEA commercial strategy for Shark Ninja. Previously, she served as Managing Director International for Enjoy Technology, working with governments and securing corporate partnerships, and holding P&L responsibility. For over ten years, Brittain held a variety of key sales and operations leadership roles with Tesco in the UK and Northern Ireland.

"We are exceptionally pleased that Nicole is leading Acosta Europe," said Koth. "She brings an insider's understanding of retail as well as leadership experience in technology- and innovation-focused organisations. Acosta Europe's growth has been driven by a technology-enabled, people-powered approach to retail, with our field professionals now numbering over 4,500. Nicole's leadership will ignite and further strengthen our culture as well as the differentiated growth and industry positioning of Acosta Europe."

"I consider it a tremendous honour to lead this team and work alongside such brilliant agency leaders," said Brittain. "Clients and customers are looking to us for more answers than ever before to stretch their dollars and drive sales. Our Global Technology Hub allows us to work smarter and faster – and our understanding of the business is unmatched. My goal is to ensure we are at the leading edge of innovation for the benefit of the brands and retailers we serve."

In addition to her corporate leadership, Brittain holds business qualifications in Employment Law CPD (Eversheds), is a Certified Mediator (ACAS), and studied at Oxford Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. She also serves as Chair of the Board of Trustees for NHS Shropshire.

About Acosta Europe

Acosta Europe creates progressive, customised solutions for its clients across the retail spectrum. Its comprehensive view of the industry and deep understanding of brands, customers, and retailers drives client success. Acosta Europe, which includes Reach and Dee Set, is part of Acosta Group, a global collective of the most trusted retail, marketing, and foodservice agencies.

Reach has been a leading field sales agency in the UK since 1975, joining Acosta Europe in 2017. With its retail roots, Reach builds sustainable growth strategies with its world-class suite of bespoke software apps, using AI technology to turn complex data into actionable insights for brands and retailers at scale and speed.

Dee Set, established in 2001, is a retail solutions business that helps brands and retailers sell more. The company works with some of the UK's biggest brands and retailers including Morrisons, Asda, Arla, and Innocent across merchandising, fulfilment and big data analysis. The company has a retail specialist based within ten miles of 97% of the UK's retail stores. In spring 2022, the company launched Reapp, a tech brand set to digitally disrupt the grocery market. Reapp's expertise crosses all major retail channels and categories.