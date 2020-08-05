Aclara Releases First Fully Compliant and Certified SMETS2 Polyphase Electric Meter Series for the United Kingdom

The release of the SGM1430 series polyphase smart electricity meters continues Aclara's 100-year tradition of providing reliable and robust metering solutions to utility companies and their customers. The new smart meter series permits UK utilities to cater to a full range of large residential and small business client configurations, allowing them to optimize and manage their energy usage, a capability not previously available in the UK.

The variants of the meter line include:

The SGM1431B

Intended for installation in larger residential premises with high energy usage and businesses such as small retail shops.

SGM1432B

Developed for installation in larger residential premises and businesses such as shops with high energy usage, it includes a single auxiliary load control for applications that require automatic heating control.

SGM1433B

Also designed for installation in larger residential premises and businesses such as shops with high energy usage, this meter offers two auxiliary load control outputs for automatic night storage heating control and control of water heating.

The addition of the polyphase SGM1430 line of electricity meters is an integral part of the UK's dual-fuel smart metering solution. The full range of Aclara electricity meters., under a common platform, allows for optimized installation, easier testing, maintenance, and firmware updates.

The first ever polyphase SMETS2 smart meter, an Aclara SGM1433B, was installed recently at a large residential property in Gloucestershire, Great Britain, by SMS plc for a customer of Good Energy. Large residential and small business customers, which require polyphase meters because of the higher amount of electricity they draw, previously could not take advantage of smart meters, which automatically log energy consumption to facilitate accurate billing. Smart meters are also an essential enabler of energy efficiency and green technologies – such as electric vehicles – that encourage flexible demand and help reduce carbon emissions and costs.

"Aclara today supplies most of the tier one energy retail suppliers in the United Kingdom, including SSE Business Energy , now part of OVO Energy, as well as leading meter asset providers such as SMS plc and National Grid , " said Jason Subirana, Division Vice President – Meters, Aclara. "The introduction of our new polyphase variant meter cements Aclara's leadership in providing a complete suite of SMETS2 electricity smart meter variants that meet UK Regulatory metering requirements."

Aclara's smart meters have long been at the forefront of smart metering deployment programs in the UK and other parts of the world. Its dual-energy solution consists of its SGM1400TM SMETS2 electricity meters, designed specifically for large-scale SMETS2 deployments, as well as SMET2 gas meters supplied through a strategic alliance with FLONIDAN.

All Aclara meters are Commercial Product Assurance (CPA) certified by the UK National Cyber Security Centre. CPA certification is a fundamental requirement for deploying SMETS2 meters in the UK's National Smart Metering Implementation Program.

