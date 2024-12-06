ACL Digital Unveils New Office in Ahmedabad to Scale Digital Engineering Excellence in Gujarat

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, an ALTEN group company and a global leader in design-led digital experiences, innovation, and enterprise IT modernization, is excited to announce the grand inauguration of its new office in Ahmedabad. This expansion reflects ACL Digital's commitment to scaling its Digital Product Engineering and Embedded Engineering capabilities in the region.

The Ahmedabad office will serve as a hub for advanced engineering solutions, supporting the increasing demands of global clients. It will offer cutting-edge expertise in areas such as cloud engineering, enterprise applications, embedded firmware, hardware development, and systems integration driving innovation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, semiconductor, medical device, consumer electronics, and manufacturing.

Inaugurated by Ms. Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Gujarat, on 6th December 2024, the new office marks an essential milestone for ACL Digital.

"It was an honor to attend the inauguration of ACL Digital's new office in Ahmedabad. This milestone will further strengthen the Government of Gujarat's commitment to provide the right platform for businesses to drive innovation in the semiconductor industry in the region. As they continue to advance India's technological goals and the Indian Semiconductor Mission, I am excited about the new opportunities this facility will create for local talent and economic growth in Gujarat." - Ms. Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary - DST

Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital, also highlighted the significance of the expansion, saying, "Our Ahmedabad office embodies our vision of expanding digital engineering services. Strengthening our presence in Gujarat aligns with our strategy to lead the way in the digital and embedded technology domain. We are eager to leverage this opportunity to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and foster innovations that shape the future of multiple industries."

Spanning 52,000+ sq. ft. and housing 650+ experts, the new facility positions ACL Digital to support Gujarat's vibrant technology landscape. The company is committed to collaborating with industry stakeholders and the government to promote technological innovation and skill development, further enhancing the region's status as a digital engineering hub.

About ACL Digital:

ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group Company, is a leader in digital product innovation and engineering. We help our clients design and build innovative products (AI, Cloud, and Mobile ready), content and commerce-driven platforms, and connected, converged digital experiences for the modern world through a design-led Digital Transformation framework.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ACL Digital is a leader in design-led digital experience, innovation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services converging to Technology, Media & Telecom. We are a talented workforce and part of the 57,000+ employee ALTEN Group, spread across more than 30 countries, offering a multicultural workplace and a collaborative knowledge environment.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245971/2410332/ACL_Digital_Logo.jpg