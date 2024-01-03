ACL Digital certified as a Great Place To Work® Second Year in a Row

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, a leader in digital product innovation, digital engineering, and digital transformation, today announced that it is certified as a Great Place To Work® (Dec 2023 – Dec 2024) for the second consecutive year by Great Place to Work®.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. The Institute recognizes employers who create an excellent employee experience and help unveil actionable insights to drive efficiency in an organization's strategies for culture management and employee experience while offering a competitive advantage.

The Great Place to Work® Assessment is regarded as a 'Gold Standard' in workplace culture assessment, impervious to any external influence. Our company's recognition as a Great Place to Work is the outcome of a thorough assessment carried out independently by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India.

Ramandeep Singh, CEO, ACL Digital, said, "We are extremely proud and honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for the second time in a row. This recognition underscores ACL Digital's unwavering dedication to employee well-being, diversity, and inclusion. It reflects our commitment to fostering a high-performance, innovative culture where each individual excels. We thank everyone who has contributed to making this coveted achievement a reality yet again."

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive 'employer-of-choice' recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About ACL Digital:

ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group Company, is a digital product innovation, digital engineering & digital transformation leader. We help our clients design and build innovative products (AI, Cloud, and Mobile ready), content and commerce-driven platforms, and connected, converged digital experiences for the modern world through a design-led Digital Transformation framework. By integrating our strategic design, engineering, and industry capabilities, we help our clients decode the digital world and accelerate their growth journey.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ACL Digital is a leader in design-led digital experience, innovation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services converging to Technology, Media & Telecom. We are a talented workforce and part of the 55,000+ employee ALTEN Group, spread across more than 30 countries, offering a multicultural workplace and a collaborative knowledge environment.

