ACL Digital certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, digital product innovation, digital engineering & digital transformation leader, earns the Great Place to Work® certification for the year 2022-2023.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at ACL Digital. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Great Place to Work® recognizes employers who create an excellent employee experience and help unveil actionable insights to drive efficiency in an organization's strategies for culture management and employee experience while giving a competitive advantage. The assessment is considered a 'Gold Standard' in workplace culture assessment and no jury or individual can influence the results. A company can gain this recognition based on a rigorous assessment independently run by Great Place to Work® Institute.

"We are honoured to be recognized as a Great Place to Work. We continue to foster a high-performance, diverse and inclusive culture where our employees can thrive in an ever-changing world. My vision and inspiration are to create a culture that drives excellence, innovation & growth for employees and which is built of trust, empathy and inclusion," says Ramandeep Singh, CEO, ACL Digital.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About ACL Digital:

ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group Company, is a digital product innovation, digital engineering & digital transformation leader. We help our clients design and build innovative products (AI, Cloud, and Mobile ready), content and commerce-driven platforms, and connected, converged digital experiences for the modern world through a design-led Digital Transformation framework. By integrating our strategic design, engineering, and industry capabilities, we help our clients decode the digital world and accelerate their growth journey.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ACL Digital is a leader in design-led digital experience, innovation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services converging to Technology, Media & Telecom. We are a talented workforce and part of the 46,000+ employee ALTEN Group, spread across more than 30 countries, offering a multicultural workplace and a collaborative knowledge environment.

