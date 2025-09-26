ACL Digital Acquires a US-based CRO, Symbiance, to Expand and Scale its Clinical Research Capabilities

The strategic acquisition of Symbiance strengthens ACL Digital's footprint in the Clinical research sector, offering AI-driven clinical research, CRO, and pharmacovigilance solutions, and its commitment to drive digital transformation for global pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, a global leader in digital product innovation and engineering services, has announced the acquisition of Symbiance, a data-driven, technology-enabled Contract Research Organization (CRO) with over three decades of proven expertise in clinical data services and operations, medical monitoring, project management, medical writing, and pharmacovigilance segments.

The acquisition of Symbiance by ACL Digital solidifies its position as an end-to-end provider of clinical research and data CRO solutions on a global scale. It also strengthens ACL Digital's overall Life Sciences portfolio by integrating deep domain expertise in clinical data management, data standardization, biostatistics, statistical programming, medical writing and pharmacovigilance.

Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital, said, "We are pleased to welcome Symbiance. The acquisition aligns with our growth strategy, enhancing our capabilities and delivering patient-centric, transformative solutions that exceed the standards of the life sciences industry. Together, we are positioned to accelerate innovation and drive operational efficiency for our clients. Moreover, ACL Digital's AI-powered offerings, combined with Symbiance's deep clinical research domain expertise, will enable us to meet the industry's AI transformation needs, empowering organizations to adopt intelligent, data-driven solutions that lead to improved outcomes."

Sreejith Narayanan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations at ACL Digital, added, "Symbiance has built a strong reputation in the U.S. with its consistent focus on quality and delivery. Their success reflects the expertise of their leadership and the caliber of their team. This acquisition further underscores ACL Digital's commitment to advancing as a global leader in digital solutions for clinical research. Together, we are strengthening our position in the Life Sciences and CRO space while enabling our customers to stay future-ready."

Ilango Ramanujam, President & Chief Executive Officer, Symbiance, said, "We are elated to become an integral part of ACL Digital and contribute to their continued success. Symbiance's unique 'people + product' delivery model, backed by proprietary tools and AI-powered analytics, will boost ACL Digital's service offerings and capabilities to serve our present and future clients and enhance the quality of our service delivery in clinical research."

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group company headquartered in Silicon Valley, is a leader in design-led digital transformation, product innovation, and engineering services. We serve clients across life sciences, telecom, media, and technology sectors, delivering AI-powered, cloud-native, and mobile-ready solutions that shape the future of connected experiences.

As a global leader in AI-led transformation and chip-to-cloud solutions, we help enterprises innovate and scale through cutting-edge AI, cloud, and digital engineering. Our expertise spans the design and development of intelligent platforms that modernize operations, accelerate innovation, and enable seamless digital ecosystems across industries.

As part of the 57,000+ strong ALTEN Group, operating in over 30 countries, ACL Digital brings global reach and deep domain expertise to every engagement.

Visit ACL Digital or contact us at business@acldigital.com.

About Symbiance

Founded in 1990, Symbiance is a full-service, technology-enabled CRO delivering innovative, client-centric clinical research solutions. With expertise in data management, biostatistics, pharmacovigilance, and predictive analytics, Symbiance partners with pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies to accelerate medical breakthroughs globally.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245971/2410332/ACL_Digital_Logo.jpg