Acino completes acquisition of select portfolio of prescription pharmaceutical products and food supplements from IlmixGroup group of companies in Russia

ZURICH and MOSCOW, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acino announced today the completion of the acquisition of select portfolio of brands from the IlmixGroup group of companies in Russia. The transaction includes eight prescription pharmaceutical assets and food supplements in the areas of gynaecology, gynaecologic oncology, urology and dermatology. The parties also entered into manufacturing and supply agreements under which MiraxBioPharma, an IlmixGroup company, will continue to manufacture the products in Russia on behalf of Acino, providing uninterrupted access to patients. This acquisition further increases Acino's market share in Russia, reaching over 10% in its addressable market segments, and making the Top-65 list of pharmaceutical companies.

The acquired portfolio includes Indinol® Forto, Cervicon®-DIM, Indinol®, Epigallate®, Promisan®, Indigal®, and other clinical assets that are currently under development. These products are mainly used for prevention and treatment of endometriosis, myoma, cervical dysplasia and prostate adenoma, and other disorders affecting the human reproductive system.

"In line with Acino's global growth strategy, this agreement further strengthens our presence in emerging markets where we have established ourselves as a leading provider of high quality pharmaceuticals and a trusted partner. Just one year ago, we have acquired and successfully integrated over 30 brands from Takeda's primary care portfolio," said Steffen Saltofte, CEO of Acino. "With the enhanced portfolio in Russia, we will have a stronger market footprint, providing a more powerful and comprehensive offer for healthcare professionals and patients."

"Through this acquisition, patients will have the opportunity to benefit from the experience, expertise and the outreach Acino brings to ensure access to our highly innovative portfolio of brands. Developed by a group of accomplished Russian scientists, these products have demonstrated their effectiveness in the treatment and management of women's and men's health disorders in Russia. And I am convinced that Acino is the right partner to increase the value of these assets even further," said Sergey Zhdanov, Chairman of the Board of the IlmixGroup.

About Acino

Acino is a Swiss pharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich with a clear focus on selected markets in the Middle East, Africa, Russia, the CIS Region, and Latin America. The company is backed by Nordic Capital and Avista Capital Partners. We deliver quality pharmaceuticals to promote affordable healthcare in these emerging markets, and leverage our high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and network to supply leading companies through contract manufacturing and out-licensing. For more information, visit www.acino.swiss .

About IlmixGroup

IlmixGroup JSC is a Russian pharmaceutical full-cycle company focused on world quality standards and unique competencies in the field of scientific research, development, production and promotion of innovative drugs. The company is one of the leaders on the Russian pharmaceutical market in the commercial segment of non-hormonal drugs for women's and men's reproductive health and cancer prevention, with primary specialization in therapy of benign breast diseases and cervical dysplasia. The company was founded in 2003 with the aim of developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative drugs based on natural compounds studied at the Sechenov Research Institute of Molecular Medicine of the Moscow State Medical University by Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Professor V. Kiselev.

