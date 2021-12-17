ACI Worldwide named as a 2021 Technology Leader in the Card Management System (CMS) market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recently announced that it has named ACI Worldwide https://www.hcltechsw.com/as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Card Management System (CMS) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global Card Management System (CMS) market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the major CMS vendors in the form of SPARK Matrix™, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic, a robust card management mechanism is much needed. Critical investments in CMS solutions are expected to grow, with organizations focusing more on security, and seamless user experience being the new long-term strategy to retain customers for the long term. Driven by the continued innovation and investments from leading vendors, modern CMS platforms provide a wide range of advanced functionality for multiple use cases supporting multi-product, multi-language, multi-currency, multi-scheme, and all payment types, including contactless, QR code, in-app payments, tokenization, and others.

According to the "SPARK Matrix: Card Management System (CMS), 2021," a majority of the leading CMS vendors provide capabilities including card lifecycle management, behavioral scoring, dispute management, account management, clearing and settlement, accounting, application processing, fraud monitoring & risk management, authentication & authorization, analytics & insights, customer communication, and compliance & reporting.

ACI Worldwide offers a card and merchant management (CMM) solution suite enabling financial institutions to both manage existing and introduce new payment products, fine-tuned across the customer segment. CMM offers three key functional offerings: Issuing, Acquiring and Clearing & Settlement of retail payments. The CMM suite provides a comprehensive card management solution across credit, debit, smart card, pre-paid, tokenized, and corporate card verticals. ACI Worldwide's CMM solution offers key capabilities and features, including online authorization services, card, token, and account management, clearing and settlement services, enablement for emerging and alternative payment methods, integration and orchestration capabilities, API infrastructure, connectivity to a wide number of card networks, payment schemes and value-added services in the industry, and a wide range of APIs and web services.

According to Pradnya Gugale, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "ACI Worldwide's Card and merchant management suite (CMM) offers comprehensive card management capabilities across credit, debit, smart card, pre-paid, tokenized, and corporate card verticals. By combining its sophisticated technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and strong customer value proposition, ACI Worldwide is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global card management systems market," added Gugale.

Quote by ACI Worldwide:

"We are honored to be positioned as a Card Management Systems leader. We have designed and implemented our ACI Issuing solution to allow financial institutions to rapidly launch new services, process new transactions, enter new markets and support business growth while modernizing their legacy systems," said Javier Pino, principal issuing product manager, ACI Worldwide.

