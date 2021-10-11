Acendre Acquires Vacancy Filler

Combination creates innovative end-to-end cloud-native Talent Management Suite



ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acendre, a leading provider of highly secure talent management software, today announced the acquisition of Vacancy Filler, a provider of modern applicant tracking and onboarding software. Through this acquisition, Acendre accelerates its innovation trajectory with an infusion of talent and cutting-edge features including advanced workflows, automated onboarding, video interviewing, and CV-parsing that will help customers accelerate their hiring and offer a best-in-class candidate experience in today's dynamic and highly competitive labour market. Existing Vacancy Filler customers will benefit from Acendre's best-in-class analytics and learning management solutions in addition to the combined company's global support and development resources.

Vacancy Filler provides innovative recruiting and onboarding software to customers in the education, government and healthcare sectors, among others. Vacancy Filler's software helps its customers source talent through tight integrations with leading job sites, efficiently manage candidates through the recruiting process using advanced process automation features and seamlessly onboard new employees to the organisation.

"The world of work is rapidly changing. The more flexible we are as an organisation in sourcing talent, the nimbler and faster we can innovate," said Otto Berkes, Chief Executive Officer of Acendre. "The same is true for customers. Throughout this process, we have been impressed with the best-in-class approach Vacancy Filler has in supporting their customers. We look forward to collaborating with the talented Vacancy Filler team as we bring them into our global Acendre family and accelerate our collective work."

Alex Khakbiz, CEO, and Founder at Vacancy Filler notes "at Vacancy Filler we take great pride in building and maintaining customer relationships. For us, any opportunity to grow had to present meaningful value for our existing customers. We are delighted to begin the next chapter of our company's journey with Acendre, which will enable us to accelerate innovation, further improve our services, and showcase our Loughborough, UK-born technology offerings on a global scale."

The acquisition of Vacancy Filler marks Acendre's second acquisition since Strattam Capital's majority investment in 2018 to enable Acendre to accelerate growth. Acendre acquired ICS Learning, the industry's leading eLearning solution provider, in May 2019. Foresight Group, a leading UK private equity investor, will exit Vacancy Filler as part of the transaction.

About Acendre

Acendre is a leading provider of highly secure cloud-based talent management software that empowers organisations to enhance their workforces. The company's innovative solutions provide data and insight that address the unique needs of organisations in regulated industries that require a high level of configurability to manage complex workflows and interoperability challenges. Acendre serves both public and private sectors, including government, education, healthcare, utilities, and mining. To learn more about Acendre, visit Acendre.com.

About Vacancy Filler

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in the UK, Vacancy Filler is a leading Applicant Tracking System with over 4 million users worldwide. Built with best of breed technology, the intuitive cloud-based solution helps organisations build teams faster and more efficiently with a digital end-to-end recruitment journey. Flexible and easy-to-use, Vacancy Filler reduces the need to perform admin tasks, provides real time insights and integrates seamlessly with third party software, allowing customers to experience significant time whilst making more informed decisions around their recruiting strategy.

About Strattam Capital

Strattam Capital invests in founder-led independent B2B software and technology companies across North America. They believe in aligning with founders and CEOs before signing, via their Five-Point Plan process to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. Headquartered in Austin, TX, they connect companies with the people, process, and scale needed to reach their potential. For more information, please visit Strattam.com.

Media Contact: Dawn McAvoy, Head of Marketing, Acendre, dawn.mcavoy@acendre.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656312/Acendre_Logo.jpg

Related Links

acendre.com



SOURCE Acendre