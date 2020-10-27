ACEM Ranked 6th Worldwide in FT EMBA Ranking 2020

Based on the full-fledged discipline arrangement of SJTU and its leading role in future development, the EMBA program from ACEM has embraced changes, striven for innovation, and aligned itself with global industry and management practices and advanced management theories worldwide since its birth in 2002. After years of polishing, the EMBA program has unveiled its brand-new curriculum system 6.0, which consists of four modules: core module, specialized module, featured module and international module, offering specialized directions of integrated management, fintech, intelligent technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, and international business. The EMBA program enjoys eight global classrooms in the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Japan, Israel and Singapore. Through conducting research into over 30 industrial ecosystems, the EMBA program has formed its own research ecosystem, which signifies the idea of industry research is formally introduced to the curriculum system of degree programs. The EMBA program will promote industry leaders and innovators to enhance the ideological dimension, to reconstruct the knowledge map and to empower business practice.