ACDX Launches World's First Crypto Structured Product - Combining the Fascination of Perpetual Futures & Options

MAHE, Seychelles, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACDX is launching Bull Bear Strike Token (BBS) that brings the magic of uncapped profit potential with capped risk in the week of 25 January 2021. It is a leveraged derivatives product that combines the fascination of perpetual futures and options in which it can be traded as easy as perpetual futures with the capped risk like options. The wonder of BBS also lies in the fact that it simultaneously casts off the detrimental impacts of both perp futures and options.

"The current specifications of most derivatives products are too complicated. At ACDX, we want to simplify the whole process to make crypto investment user-friendly for both beginner and sophisticated traders. Busy traders nowadays yearn for an all-rounded yet simple product. That's how the idea of BBS arises. Moreover, as traders' appetite for cryptocurrencies continues to escalate, ACDX believes the demand for structured crypto products will follow suit," said Andy Cheung, Founder of ACDX.

Derivative Product with the Lowest Cost

If a trader has a principal of 1 BTC and opens a 20x perpetual futures long position of 20 BTCs priced at $30,000 for 3 months, he will have to pay a whopping fee of up to $25,800, which is 86% of his principal, according to the data from different crypto exchanges.

Unlike perpetual futures, BBS has no funding fees and ACDX offers fee-free trading.



With the same amount of asset, the wealth can be planned in a more cost-effective way.

Hassle-Free Management

With a leverage level up to 100x, BBS does not require traders to constantly top up their accounts to maintain the collateral level. Traders can also control their leverage and risk level by selecting different knock-out level. If traders exit their trade without being knocked-out, they will receive the full amount back - plus or minus any profit or loss.

About ACDX

Led by the former OKEx executive Andy Cheung, ACDX is an advanced crypto derivatives exchange that strives to architect innovations into the crypto market. Designed by professional traders, ACDX aims to empower traders to express specific market views by innovative, transparent, and trader-centric products. Within a few months, the new crypto exchange has already launched new unique derivative markets like Futures Spread and TECH100 Futures.

