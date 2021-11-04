AccuWeather launches 24/7 weather news on The Roku Channel with Amagi

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced that AccuWeather, the world's most accurate weather source, has partnered with Amagi to launch its 24/7 linear channel, AccuWeather NOW, and create a differentiated offering of the channel for distribution to The Roku Channel in the United States.

AccuWeather is a proven leader in weather forecast data and delivery on a wide range of media platforms. It serves more than 1.5 billion people daily in the U.S. and globally to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, digital out of home, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel and, most recently, the AccuWeather NOW streaming service.

The new live linear channel leverages Amagi CLOUDPORT cloud playout service with advanced graphics capabilities and powerful HTML5 graphics rendering. In addition, Amagi supports AccuWeather with 24/7 live playout and monitoring; ad masking in accordance with The Roku Channel's requirements; managing delivery, EPG, and playlist, and server-side ad insertion.

"For AccuWeather NOW, it was important that we created a unique brand and graphics presentation," said Sarah Katt, General Manager, AccuWeather Network. "We also needed to adapt our content to meet the requirements of The Roku Channel and other FAST platforms. Amagi not only delivered flawlessly on both counts but did so on a very tight timeline. As more and more FAST platforms jump to get onboard with AccuWeather, we are now well positioned to deliver the channel to other FAST platforms in the coming months."

Amagi is also distributing AccuWeather NOW to other FAST platforms such as XUMO and Plex, with more in the pipeline. AccuWeather NOW features a new HTML5 ticker with real-time weather information for dozens of U.S. cities, powered by AccuWeather's proprietary weather data API.

"This is a marquee example of Amagi's ability to deliver custom HTML5 graphics integrated with an API solution to relay real-time external data," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. "We were able to support AccuWeather in launching their channel in strict adherence to The Roku Channel's ad load, delivery and EPG requirements, and monetize content through targeted ad insertions."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization. The company also has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media, and Warner Media, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com .

About AccuWeather

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world,

AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel and AccuWeather NOW streaming service. AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® forecasts with Minute by Minute® updates and Superior Accuracy ™, the patented AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature® current conditions, and AccuWeather RealImpact™ scale for Hurricanes. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 500+ content brands, 800+ playout chains and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

