Accurus Aerospace Appoints Dan Murphy as Chief Executive Officer

Proven Aerospace Industry Executive to Execute Next Phase of Strategic Growth Plan

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurus Aerospace Holdings, LLC ("Accurus"), a leading supplier of highly engineered structural parts, complex assemblies and electromechanical subsystems to the global aerospace, defense and space industry which operates through the "Accurus" and "Ferra" brand names, announced today the appointment of Daniel E. Murphy as President and Chief Executive Officer. Accurus is a portfolio company of Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("Liberty Hall").

Mr. Murphy is a proven leader with more than 30 years of experience in aerospace, defense and complementary industrial sectors. He joins Accurus from Westinghouse Electric Corporation, where he served as Senior Vice President, Global Fuel Manufacturing, for Westinghouse's nuclear fuel business. At Westinghouse, he oversaw 3,800 team members across five facilities located in the U.S., U.K., and Sweden while leading all central functions, including manufacturing strategy and risk, material planning, program management and operational excellence. Mr. Murphy previously held roles of increasing responsibility at Howmet Aerospace, culminating in his role as Vice President and General Manager of Howmet Engineered Structures. Mr. Murphy is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and served on active duty in the United States Navy for twenty years, rising to the rank of Commander.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan to Accurus and look forward to partnering with him to capitalize on the unprecedented growth across all of the company's major end markets. Dan brings a proven track record of building high-performing teams and driving operational excellence to build and scale global organizations. His leadership will be instrumental as Accurus accelerates growth while delivering the highest quality products and capabilities to its global customer base," said Michael Warren, Partner at Liberty Hall.

"I am honored to be joining the Accurus team and look forward to executing against the company's strategic growth plan," said Mr. Murphy. "Accurus and Ferra have built a strong reputation within the aerospace industry, supporting a premier customer base across the commercial, defense and space end markets. I look forward to working closely with the team to build on this foundation, deliver best-in-class performance for our customers and drive value-creation for all stakeholders."

About Accurus Aerospace

Accurus Aerospace Holdings, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a leading global supplier of highly engineered structural parts, complex assemblies and electromechanical subsystems to the global aerospace industry, focused on the highest value and fastest growing commercial, business jet, military aerospace and space platforms. Accurus operates under both the "Accurus" and "Ferra" brand names. Accurus has eight manufacturing facilities located in Athens, GA, Bangalore, India, Brisbane, Australia, Grove, OK, Kent, WA, Rogers, AR, Tulsa, OK and Wichita, KS with approximately 850 global team members. For more information, please visit accurusaero.com and ferra-group.com.

About Liberty Hall Capital Partners

Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of over $3.0 billion in equity capital in over 30 businesses serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry, including the investment of over $1.2 billion in equity capital in over 20 acquisitions since the formation of Liberty Hall. Liberty Hall was founded in July 2011 as the first, and remains the only, private equity firm focused solely on investments in middle market businesses serving the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall executes a proven and repeatable investment strategy designed to transform middle market businesses into larger, more capable and diverse strategic assets. For more information, please visit libertyhallcapital.com.