Accruent Announces Double-Digit Partner Growth at 2020 Synergy Conference

Strong Alliances Ensure Successful Implementation and Support for Customers Around the World

AUSTIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, announced that its partner network grew by more than 16% in 2019 at its global partner conference, Synergy, held January 12-15, 2020 in Sevilla, Spain. In addition, Accruent used the event to recognize the growing impact of its partner network and present its annual partner awards.

The British Institute of Facilities Management most recently estimated that global facilities management spending exceeds $1.2 trillion annually. This massive investment is driven by trends such as the use of flexible workspaces, strategic management of energy consumption, and a transition from preventive to predictive maintenance. As these trends are embraced by organizations around the world, facilities management software providers like Accruent need a strong network of partners capable of supporting customer needs. A critical element of such a partner network is ongoing communication between the vendor and its partners to assure that they remain aligned as the market evolves.

Each year, Accruent partners from around the world gather at the Synergy conference for sessions on Accruent product news and industry trends, and to share best practices. This annual event reflects the diversity and energy of Accruent's partner network that spans more than 40 countries. This year's conference theme, "Accelerate Together," was chosen to reflect how the event helps partners uncover trends in the marketplace, discuss collaboration and leverage the Accruent portfolio of solutions and services. The conference also provided partners an opportunity to share insights with Accruent and focus on identifying growth opportunities that complement partner business strategies.

The award ceremony at Synergy 2020 recognized the success of Accruent partners, including:

Partner of the Year for 2019 – Mensch und Machine was recognized for their consistent success, growth and ability to exceed customer expectations

Largest New Customer Project in 2019 – Hagerman and Company was recognized for its support of a major US competitive energy provider

Most Promising Partner for 2019 – Synchronoss was recognized for their initial plan development and commitment to jointly market Accruent's IoT solutions into the Smart Buildings market

Most Consistent Partner – Symetri was recognized for demonstrated leadership, technical expertise and business development skills over a long period of years

Full Portfolio Award – Cushman & Wakefield was recognized for delivering results across multiple Accruent product lines

"Our partner awards not only recognize outstanding effort and performance by our partners, but also represent the value that our partners deliver to the customers that they serve," said Hans de Groot, SVP Channels and Partnerships, Accruent. "Organizations around the world need intelligence that drives management of the built environment, and our partner network is a key component of our ability to deliver them the tools to gather that intelligence."

Accruent serves more than 10,000 companies, universities and government entities worldwide, providing solutions that help its customers plan, manage and assure compliance for their facilities, assets and the work required to support them. Acquired by Fortive Corporation in 2018, Accruent has more than twenty offices worldwide.

"Both geographically and through the diversity of our product portfolio, we have seen a rapidly expanding global partner base, and together we aim for a high level of service, professionalism, and flexibility for our customers," added Andy Ruse, President, Accruent. "In this new wave of technology, we must form strong alliances with other companies that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers."

About Accruent

accruent.com, @accruentllc

Accruent is the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834621/Accruent_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.accruent.com/



SOURCE Accruent