According to Arizton, the Demand for the Hedge Trimmers to Reach the Pre-Covid Level. Global Demand Set to Reach 5 Million Units by 2027

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton estimates that the hedge trimmer market will grow at a CAGR of 5.07% during 2021-2027. The 47-56 cm blade type holds the largest share in the hedge trimmer market. The higher percentage of this segment is attributed to the greater adoption of 47-56 cm blade-size hedge trimmers in developed economies like North America and Europe. The edges of these blades are slightly curved, creating instant airflow as the blade rotates.
In 2021, the US accounted for a revenue share of 81.49% in the North American garden hedge trimmers market. The growth is attributable to the increasing demand for landscaping services through suburban lawns, gardening, and public parks. In addition, the presence of well-developed residential & commercial sectors and cordless, electric hedge trimmers could lead to a shift in consumer demand toward garden hedge trimmers in the US market.
The emergence of Chinese vendors producing low-cost hedge trimmers is a significant challenge faced by international vendors such as Husqvarna and Honda in the hedge trimmer market. Many Chinese vendors have focused on product attributes and offer low-cost battery-powered hedge trimmers. Chinese brands such as Denna are becoming quite popular in European and Asian countries. Chinese manufacturers sell products at 1/5th the prices of high-branded electric hedge trimmers made by Western manufacturers.
Market Size and Forecast are Projected in:
- Value ($ Billion)
- Volume (Units)
Hedge Trimmer Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size by Volume (2027)
|
5.7 Million Units
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 1.67 Billion
|
CAGR (2021-2027)
|
5.07 %
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Market Segments
|
Blade Type, Fuel Type, End-User, Distribution, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Countries
|
The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, the Rest of
|
Key Leading Vendors
|
ECHO, Honda, Husqvarna Group, Stanley Black & Decker, STIHL, AL-KO,
|
Market Dynamics
|
|
Page Number
|
296
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for,
Growth of Sustainable Cities Impacting the Market Growth
In 2022, cities and towns have become hubs for social development, culture, science, and commerce.
The growing awareness and interest in green spaces' social, environmental, and health benefits are boosting sustainable development in cities. Since 1970, the idea of sustainable cities has been in use. Urban planners, government organizations, ecologists, environmental organizations, and public-private partnerships are compelled to create new green spaces and preserve and enhance the existing ones due to the rising pollution and significant loss of green cover. Considering that green spaces also provide aesthetic benefits, many gardens, parklands, and public green spaces are constantly being incorporated into urban planning. Non-profit organizations and governments have taken up various projects to increase green space in cities. For instance, in 2021, the Municipality of Dubai, UAE, completed a $56-million greenery plan aimed at the plantation of trees and shrubs and expanding landscaping around the "Expo 2020 Dubai" site. The project expanded soil coverage of over 2,707,000 square meters, and green spaces of over 76,000, planting more than 24,000 trees and others. As these projects usually cover larger land areas and require consistent landscaping services, the market is expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- Several Asian governments have invested heavily in urban farming and gardening technologies to cope with the surging population and fight food insecurity. With government support, China has rapidly industrialized in recent decades and has become a world leader in indoor vertical farming.
- China has been investing in eco-city projects currently implemented at a level where more than 200 cities are incorporating green spaces. In cities such as Shanghai, the construction of business centers and tourism projects such as theme parks are expected to drive the hedge trimmer market during the forecast period.
- In March 2021, the Government of China launched a program to construct urban parks to convert concrete jungles across the country into green spaces. Hence, developing new parks is expected to boost the hedge trimmer market.
Gasoline hedge trimmers significantly harm the environment by contributing to rising environmental pollution. These hedge trimmers run on gas, which is inefficient and produces a lot of harmful gases that are bad for the environment. Due to their outdated design, two-stroke engines emit various air pollutants into the environment, including ethanol, methane, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and others. These factors have helped the electric corded hedge trimmer market expand. It is anticipated to grow in absolute terms by 22.49% in revenue during the forecast period.
Key Vendors
- ECHO
- Honda
- Husqvarna Group
- Stanley Black & Decker
- STIHL
- AL-KO
- Makita Corp.
- Emak Group
- Techtronic Industries Ltd.
- American Lawn Mower
- Cub Cadet
- Greenworks Tools
- Lawn Master
- WORX
- Texas
- AriensCo
- Snow Joe
- STIGA GROUP
- Masport
- The Toro Company
- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
- Koki Holdings
- Craftsman
- Robert Bosch
- Einhell Germany AG
Market Segmentation
Blade Type
- 46 CM & Below
- 47-56 CM
- 57 CM & Above
Fuel Type
- Gas powered
- Electric Corded
- Cordless
End-User
- Commercial
- Residential
Distribution
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
