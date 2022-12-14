According to Arizton, the Demand for the Hedge Trimmers to Reach the Pre-Covid Level. Global Demand Set to Reach 5 Million Units by 2027

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton estimates that the hedge trimmer market will grow at a CAGR of 5.07% during 2021-2027. The 47-56 cm blade type holds the largest share in the hedge trimmer market. The higher percentage of this segment is attributed to the greater adoption of 47-56 cm blade-size hedge trimmers in developed economies like North America and Europe. The edges of these blades are slightly curved, creating instant airflow as the blade rotates.

Hedge Trimmer Market

In 2021, the US accounted for a revenue share of 81.49% in the North American garden hedge trimmers market. The growth is attributable to the increasing demand for landscaping services through suburban lawns, gardening, and public parks. In addition, the presence of well-developed residential & commercial sectors and cordless, electric hedge trimmers could lead to a shift in consumer demand toward garden hedge trimmers in the US market.

The emergence of Chinese vendors producing low-cost hedge trimmers is a significant challenge faced by international vendors such as Husqvarna and Honda in the hedge trimmer market. Many Chinese vendors have focused on product attributes and offer low-cost battery-powered hedge trimmers. Chinese brands such as Denna are becoming quite popular in European and Asian countries. Chinese manufacturers sell products at 1/5th the prices of high-branded electric hedge trimmers made by Western manufacturers.

Hedge Trimmer Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size by Volume (2027) 5.7 Million Units Market Size (2027) USD 1.67 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 5.07 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Blade Type, Fuel Type, End-User, Distribution, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, the Rest of

Europe, Japan, China, Australia, India, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa,

Saudi Arabia, and the UAE Key Leading Vendors ECHO, Honda, Husqvarna Group, Stanley Black & Decker, STIHL, AL-KO,

Makita Corp., Emak Group, Techtronic Industries Ltd., American Lawn

Mower, Cub Cadet, Greenworks Tools, Lawn Master, WORX, Texas,

AriensCo, Snow Joe, STIGA GROUP, Masport, The Toro Company, Alfred

Karcher SE & Co. KG, Koki Holdings, Craftsman, Robert Bosch, and

Einhell Germany AG Market Dynamics Growth in Commercial Construction

A Rise in Urban Gardening

Growth of Sustainable Cities

Page Number 296

you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business

https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3592

Growth of Sustainable Cities Impacting the Market Growth

In 2022, cities and towns have become hubs for social development, culture, science, and commerce.

The growing awareness and interest in green spaces' social, environmental, and health benefits are boosting sustainable development in cities. Since 1970, the idea of sustainable cities has been in use. Urban planners, government organizations, ecologists, environmental organizations, and public-private partnerships are compelled to create new green spaces and preserve and enhance the existing ones due to the rising pollution and significant loss of green cover. Considering that green spaces also provide aesthetic benefits, many gardens, parklands, and public green spaces are constantly being incorporated into urban planning. Non-profit organizations and governments have taken up various projects to increase green space in cities. For instance, in 2021, the Municipality of Dubai, UAE, completed a $56-million greenery plan aimed at the plantation of trees and shrubs and expanding landscaping around the "Expo 2020 Dubai" site. The project expanded soil coverage of over 2,707,000 square meters, and green spaces of over 76,000, planting more than 24,000 trees and others. As these projects usually cover larger land areas and require consistent landscaping services, the market is expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

Several Asian governments have invested heavily in urban farming and gardening technologies to cope with the surging population and fight food insecurity. With government support, China has rapidly industrialized in recent decades and has become a world leader in indoor vertical farming.

has rapidly industrialized in recent decades and has become a world leader in indoor vertical farming. China has been investing in eco-city projects currently implemented at a level where more than 200 cities are incorporating green spaces. In cities such as Shanghai , the construction of business centers and tourism projects such as theme parks are expected to drive the hedge trimmer market during the forecast period.

has been investing in eco-city projects currently implemented at a level where more than 200 cities are incorporating green spaces. In cities such as , the construction of business centers and tourism projects such as theme parks are expected to drive the hedge trimmer market during the forecast period. In March 2021 , the Government of China launched a program to construct urban parks to convert concrete jungles across the country into green spaces. Hence, developing new parks is expected to boost the hedge trimmer market.

Gasoline hedge trimmers significantly harm the environment by contributing to rising environmental pollution. These hedge trimmers run on gas, which is inefficient and produces a lot of harmful gases that are bad for the environment. Due to their outdated design, two-stroke engines emit various air pollutants into the environment, including ethanol, methane, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and others. These factors have helped the electric corded hedge trimmer market expand. It is anticipated to grow in absolute terms by 22.49% in revenue during the forecast period.

Key Vendors

ECHO

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker STIHL

AL-KO

Makita Corp.

Emak Group

Techtronic Industries Ltd.

American Lawn Mower

Cub Cadet

Greenworks Tools

Lawn Master

WORX

Texas

AriensCo

Snow Joe

STIGA GROUP

Masport

The Toro Company

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Koki Holdings

Craftsman

Robert Bosch

Einhell Germany AG

Market Segmentation

Blade Type

46 CM & Below

47-56 CM

57 CM & Above

Fuel Type

Gas powered

Electric Corded

Cordless

End-User

Commercial

Residential

Distribution

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

APAC

Japan



China



Australia



India

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



The UAE

Chainsaw Market - The global chainsaw market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2022 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5.21 billion by 2027. Heavy snowfall in the North American region has increased firewood usage, increasing the demand for chain saws in the residential sector. The commercial users also emphasize considerations such as consistency and effectiveness of the power tools, thereby boosting the sales of the global chainsaw market during the forecast period.

Garden Tiller Market - The global garden tiller market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027. The constant development of garden tillers is to maintain a sustainable presence in the market. There have been considerable developments in features and models. For instance, expanding plantation areas, replacing lawns, new landscapes, residential buildings and malls, theme parks, and others boost the garden tiller market demand. These factors will likely propel the garden tiller product demand in developing economies such as India, Vietnam, China, and Brazil.

Garden Hand Tools Market - The garden hand tool market was valued at USD 17.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 21.53 billion by 2026. Amazon has built treehouses in its offices. Microsoft employees work in treehouses in the woods. Timberland has its headquarters with gardens and orchids, boosting employees' productivity and witnessing a positive impact on garden hand tools. With the increase in internet penetration, online channels in the garden equipment industry are gaining high traction globally.

Global Lawn Mowers Market - The global lawn mowers market size was valued at USD 22.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 32.3 billion by 2027. is witnessing steady growth due to the expansion of green acreage and is highly influenced by weather conditions. The need for lawnmowers surges during the summer and spring months due to increased time spent on gardening activities and the growing demand for landscaping services. Moreover, the growing government efforts to expand green acreage through constructing parks, lawns, and playgrounds are pushing the demand for lawnmowers in the market growth. Backyards and lawn areas are highly popular among European and North American households to boost the property's aesthetic appearance.

