According to Arizton, the Demand for Fire Fighting Pump is Booming Tremendously; The Fire Fighting Pump Market is Set to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2028

Installation of Innovative Fire Safety Equipment Boosting the Market Growth.

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the fire fighting pump market will grow at a CAGR of 3.76% from 2022-2028.

Fire Fighting Pump Market

The global firefighting pump market has a huge opportunity to grow during the forecast period, as continuous innovation in energy efficiency, technological integration, and automation will drive the market growth. The fire fighting pump market has the presence of multiple international and regional companies, such as Grundfos, Peerless Pumps, Rhurpumpen, Rosenbauer, and Kirloskar Brothers. They invest in R&D to continuously upgrade their products in terms of efficiency and fuel consumption. Initiatives like this ensure companies' viable presence in rather competitive surroundings.

Adopting firefighting equipment such as standpipes, sprinklers, fire alarms, fire detection systems, and fire suppression systems helps industries be better prepared in case of an unfortunate fire incident. This readiness helps industries and organizations to reduce property damage and safeguard human lives. Firefighting pumps have a huge potential as most fire suppression systems require firefighting pumps to deliver the fluid.

FIRE FIGHTING PUMP MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 2.80 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 2.24 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 3.76 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Product Type, Fuel Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Players Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), Rosenbauer, Xylem INC., Sulzer Ltd, EBARA CORPORATION, Wilo SE, Ruhrpumpen, Pentair, Peerless Pumps, PF Pumpen und Feuerlöschtechnik GmbH, Grundfos Holding A/S, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, C.E.T. Fire Pumps MFG, NAFFCO, and Caterpillar Inc. Market Dynamics · Intensified Fire Season · Government Focus Towards Fire Prevention and Safety Regulation · Growth In Fire Incidents

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Growth In Construction

Europe's travel and tourism construction industry has many projects in the pipeline. In 2020, 60 new resorts and hotels started their operations. In 2021, Europe witnessed a year-on-year growth of 4-6% in new resorts and hotel construction. These construction activities are expected to boost the fire fighting pumps market by installing fire safety equipment such as standpipes, sprinkler systems, and fire pumps. Further, in APAC, countries like India have invested USD 1.103 billion to develop sports infrastructure between 2022-2025. Approximately 300 sports infrastructural facilities across the country. All these facilities require fire safety equipment, propelling the fire fighting pump market during the forecasted period.

Increase In Wildfire Incidents

Regions of Europe and the U.S. have witnessed an increase in wildfire incidents. In California, there were more than 7,095 incidents in 2021. These incidents are increasing due to extreme climate conditions because of climate crises. Further, Australia is one of the countries that have been affected immensely due to wildfires. The fire season of 2019 was of particular interest as it caused economic damage of more than USD 100 million. It was also responsible for killing or injuring more than 3 billion wildlife populations. Such an increasing number of incidents have gathered the requirements for firefighting pumps.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

There is a huge increase in people traveling for leisure and family vacations. Businesses can establish themselves globally with globalization on the horizon. This means that people will often travel to various locations for business purposes. These reasons drive the tourism market across most countries. In 2021, 400 new hotels opened globally. APAC is a dominant region in terms of new hotels opened. In 2021, the region saw a 55 increase in new hotels compared with 2020. In the same year, 80 new hotels opened in North America. The growth in the number of hotels and resorts will ensure the growth of the global firefighting pump market. Around 188 new hotels and resorts were opened in Europe during the second quarter of 2022, according to Lodging Economics. Europe boosts its travel and tourism industry by developing hotels and resorts. In 2021, more than 40 new hotels and resorts were opened across Europe. Hotels and resorts are key contributors to the firefighting pump market.

KEY VENDORS

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL)

Rosenbauer

Xylem INC.

Sulzer Ltd

EBARA CORPORATION

Wilo SE

Ruhrpumpen

Pentair

Peerless Pumps

PF Pumpen und Feuerlöschtechnik GmbH

Grundfos Holding A/S

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

C.E.T. Fire Pumps MFG

NAFFCO

Caterpillar Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Product Type

Centrifugal Pumps

Horizontal Split case



Vertical Split case



Vertical Inline



Vertical Turbine



End Suction

Positive Displacement Pumps

Fuel Type

Electric-powered

Diesel-powered

Others

End-User

Industrial

Oil & Gas



Marine



Mining



Others

Commercial

Residential

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& The UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

