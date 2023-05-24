According to Arizton, Europe Green Data Center Market to Attract Investment of More than $12 Billion by 2028, Construction of Sustainable Data Centers Taking Center Stage in Europe

24 May, 2023, 18:55 BST
CHICAGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe green data center market will grow at a CAGR of 7.49% during 2022-2028.
Browse In-Depth TOC of the Europe Green Data Center Market
30 - Tables
92 - Charts
259 – Pages
The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the major factors driving the growth of the data center market. Increasing data traffic has created additional demand for the development of many data centers that support data generated by businesses and consumers. The use of cloud computing services and applications will also continue to grow across the globe, which is leading to the further development of large data centers. Along with 5G, data center providers are setting up many submarine-cable projects that enable connectivity between the region and other regions.
With the tremendous growth in data center deployment, the green data center market is becoming a leading trend in data center development and operations.
Europe Green Data Center Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 12.25 Billion
|
Market Size (Power Capacity)
|
1396 MW (2028)
|
CAGR (Investment)
|
7.49% (2022-2028)
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Infrastructure and Geography
|
Geographical Analysis
|
Europe (Western Europe, Nordics, and Central & Eastern Europe)
|
Market Dynamics
|
Market Trends
Increased Focus on Renewable Energy
- Hyperscale players such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Meta, and Microsoft are procuring renewable energy for their data centers.
- AWS meets 85% of its energy requirements from renewable energy.
- Google and Meta meet 100% of their energy requirements for data centers from renewable energy
- Microsoft aims to power all data centers with 100% renewable energy by 2025.
- Colocation operators in the Europe green data center market such as Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Vantage Data Centers, OVHcloud, VIRTUS Data Centres, QTS Realty Trust, and others are proactively signing PPAs and procuring renewable energy to power their facilities to meet their sustainability goals.
- In September 2022, OVHcloud started construction of a new facility in Germany, renewable energy for it will be procured from Energieversorgung Limburg (EVL)
- VIRTUS Data Centres is operating all its ten buildings in the U.K. from renewable energy supplied by Bryt Energy
- Colt Data Centre Services has powered all its facilities across the U.K. and Europe with renewable energy.
- Data Center firms have also started investing in renewable energy farms by acquiring or developing their own.
Increased Support by Local Governments in the Form of Sustainable Initiatives, Incentives, and Data Localization Laws
- The European Union is continuously working towards making energy consumption completely green with new laws and regulations.
- In recent meetings, the European Union decided to increase renewable energy share in the energy mix to more than 40% by 2030.
- Various countries have also developed regulations on using renewable energy in the data center industry.
- Countries like the U.K., France, Paris, and others have already signed Paris Agreement; therefore, it is binding on them to eliminate fossil fuel as an energy source and replace existing power capacity with renewable energy.
- GDPR policy initiated by Europe has forced countries to store individuals' data locally, which has boosted data center demand.
Sustainable Data Center Construction Takes Center Stage in Europe
With an increasing focus on sustainability, data center companies have increased their focus on leveraging technology in the construction of facilities to make the design of data centers more sustainable and greener. To reduce wastage and increase the recyclability of construction materials, companies are investing more in using waste materials or modular infrastructure. In Europe, most companies in the Nordic region transfer heat generated in the IT area to district heating, which requires the construction of new infrastructure, leading to increased expenditures. Data center developers across Europe are using the concept of living façade (also known as Green Walls) to reduce their environmental impact.
Vendors Focusing on Minimizing the Water Consumption of Cooling Systems. Most innovations by vendors are focused on minimizing water consumption of cooling systems, with many data center operators procuring water-less cooling systems in their data centers across countries. The incorporation of modular power infrastructure is likely to provide higher OPEX savings for data centers over time as they are more efficient, require lower maintenance, and reduce space. The importance of monitoring is growing with the adoption of intelligent real-time monitoring software with automation and AI features that can predict maintenance requirements, component failures, and automatic switchovers for uninterrupted operations. The deployment of data center facilities in rural areas will also increase the dependency on the electricity grid. Hyperscale operators are increasingly purchasing renewable energy sources to power their operations to reduce carbon emissions in their facilities. The rising power consumption by data centers in a specific location will also lead to higher electricity prices. Therefore, the increasing power capacity will drive the demand for green data center power infrastructure throughout the upcoming years.
Key Vendors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Atman
- Beyond.pl
- Bulk Infrastructure
- CyrusOne
- Data4
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Green Mountain
- Iron Mountain
- Kao Data
- Keppel Data Centres
- LCL Data Centers
- Microsoft
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- NorthC Datacenters
- NTT Global Data Centers
- OVHcloud
- Switch Datacenters
- STACK Infrastructure
- Serverfarm
- Scaleway
- Telehouse
- Vantage Data Centers
- VIRTUS Data Centers
- Verne Global
Renewable Energy Providers
- ACCONIA Energia
- Better Energy
- Bryt Energy
- Conrad Energy
- Datafarm Energy
- Eneco
- Enel Group
- Engie
- ERG
- GreenYellow
- HDF Energy
- Ilmatar Energy
- Neoen
- NTR
- Ørsted
- RWE Renewables
- ScottishPower
- Shell
- TotalEnergies
Market Segmentation
Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Geography
- Europe
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Sweden
- Finland & Iceland
- Denmark
- Norway
- Central and Eastern Europe
- Russia & Czech Republic
- Poland & Austria
- Other Central & Eastern European Countries
Table of Content
1. SCOPE & COVERAGE
1.1. MARKET DEFINITION
1.2. SCOPE OF THE STUDY
1.3. MARKET SEGMENTS
1.3.1. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INFRASTRUCTURE
1.3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
2. MARKET AT A GLANCE
3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1. KEY HIGHLIGHTS
3.2. KEY TRENDS IMPACTING EUROPE GREEN DATA CENTER MARKET
3.3. GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
3.4. SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS
3.5. KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS
3.6. INITIATIVES BY MAJOR COLOCATION OPERATORS
4. INTRODUCTION
4.1. OVERVIEW
4.1.1. GREEN DATA CENTER METRICS
4.2. POWER USAGE EFFECTIVENESS
4.2.1. KEY
4.3. POLICY DRIVER
4.3.1. EUROPEAN GREEN DEAL
4.3.2. GREENHOUSE GAS PROTOCOL, THE PARIS AGREEMENT & THE SCIENCE BASED TARGETS INITIATIVE (SBTI)
4.3.3. CLIMATE NEUTRAL DATA CENTER PACT
4.4. RENEWABLE & GREEN ENERGY ADOPTION AMONG DATA CENTER OPERATORS
4.4.1. HYPERSCALE OPERATORS STACKING UP ON RENEWABLE ENERGY PPAS
4.4.2. RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION BY COLOCATION OPERATORS
5. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
5.1. ADOPTION OF ADVANCED UPS BATTERIES
5.1.1. LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES
5.1.2. NICKEL-ZINC BATTERIES
5.1.3. SODIUM-ION BATTERIES
5.1.4. LIQUID METAL BATTERY
5.2. ADOPTION OF SUSTAINABLE FUEL TYPES
5.2.1. ECODIESEL GENERATORS
5.2.2. FUEL CELLS
5.2.3. HYDROGEN VEGETABLE OIL
5.2.4. NUCLEAR ENERGY GENERATION
5.2.5. NATURAL GAS GENERATORS
5.2.6. OTHER INNOVATIONS
5.3. INNOVATIONS IN POWER UTILITIES
5.3.1. MICROGRID
5.3.2. SMART GRID
5.4. ADOPTION OF ADVANCED COOLING TECHNOLOGIES
5.4.1. LIQUID IMMERSION COOLING
5.4.2. FREE COOLING
5.4.3. UNDERWATER DATA CENTERS
5.4.4. FLOATING DATA CENTERS
5.4.5. OTHER INNOVATIVE COOLING TECHNOLOGIES
5.5. INCREASED DEPLOYMENT OF DISTRICT HEATING
5.6. RISE IN INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICITY PRICING
5.6.1. INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICITY PRICING
5.7. GROWTH IN DATA CENTERS TARGETING A PUE OF <1.5
5.8. ADOPTION OF ADVANCED IT INFRASTRUCTURE
5.8.1. CONVERGED & HYPERCONVERGED INFRASTRUCTURE
5.8.2. ARM-BASED SERVERS
5.8.3. SERVER VIRTUALIZATION
5.9. GOVERNMENT PUSH FOR GREEN DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENT
6. MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
6.1. RENEWABLE ENERGY INITIATIVES BY HYPERSCALE & CLOUD OPERATORS
6.1.1. INITIATIVE BY HYPERSCALERS
6.1.2. SOME RENEWABLE ENERGY SERVICE PURCHASES BY CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS
6.2. RENEWABLE ENERGY INITIATIVES BY COLOCATION & ENTERPRISE OPERATORS
6.2.1. INITIATIVES BY COLOCATION OPERATORS
6.3. GROWING CLOUD SERVICE ADOPTION
6.4. AI MONITORING SOLUTIONS AND SOFTWARE
6.5. INNOVATIONS IN DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION
6.5.1. GREEN CONCRETE
6.5.2. MODULAR DATA CENTER
6.5.3. OTHER INNOVATIVE CONSTRUCTION METHODS
6.5.4. TRADITIONAL FACILITIES VS. MODULAR DATA CENTERS – TIMELINE
6.5.5. VENDOR INVOLVEMENT
7. MARKET RESTRAINTS
7.1. RISING CARBON EMISSIONS FROM DATA CENTERS
7.2. HUGE WATER CONSUMPTION BY DATA CENTERS
7.2.1. WATER USAGE EFFECTIVENESS (WUE)
7.3. LACK OF SKILLED DATA CENTER PROFESSIONALS
7.4. DEVELOPMENT CONSTRAINT AND SITE SELECTION
8. MARKET LANDSCAPE
8.1. MARKET OVERVIEW
8.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
8.3. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
9. INFRASTRUCTURE
9.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT
9.2. KEY HIGHLIGHTS
9.2.1. CUMULATIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY BY INFRASTRUCTURE:
9.3. ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
9.3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW
9.3.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
9.4. MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
9.4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW
9.4.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
9.5. GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
9.5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW
9.5.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10. WESTERN EUROPE
10.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT
10.2. MARKET OVERVIEW
10.3. INVESTMENT: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
10.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
10.5. UK
10.5.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT
10.5.2. MARKET OVERVIEW
10.5.3. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.5.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.6. GERMANY
10.6.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT
10.6.2. MARKET OVERVIEW
10.6.3. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.6.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.7. FRANCE
10.7.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT
10.7.2. MARKET OVERVIEW
10.7.3. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.7.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.8. NETHERLANDS
10.8.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT
10.8.2. MARKET OVERVIEW
10.8.3. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.8.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.9. IRELAND
10.9.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT
10.9.2. MARKET OVERVIEW
10.9.3. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.9.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.10. SWITZERLAND
10.10.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT
10.10.2. MARKET OVERVIEW
10.10.3. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.10.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.11. OTHER WESTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES
10.11.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT
10.11.2. MARKET OVERVIEW
10.11.3. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.11.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
11. NORDICS
11.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT
11.2. MARKET OVERVIEW
11.3. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
11.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
11.5. SWEDEN
11.5.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT
11.5.2. MARKET OVERVIEW
11.5.3. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
11.5.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
11.6. DENMARK
11.6.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT
11.6.2. MARKET OVERVIEW
11.6.3. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
11.6.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
11.7. NORWAY
11.7.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT
11.7.2. MARKET OVERVIEW
11.7.3. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
11.7.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
11.8. FINLAND & ICELAND
11.8.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT
11.8.2. MARKET OVERVIEW
11.8.3. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
11.8.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12. CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES
12.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT
12.2. MARKET OVERVIEW
12.3. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.5. POLAND
12.5.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT
12.5.2. MARKET OVERVIEW
12.5.3. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.5.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.6. OTHER CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES
12.6.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT
12.6.2. MARKET OVERVIEW
12.6.3. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.6.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
13.1. DATA CENTER INVESTORS
13.2. RENEWABLE ENERGY PROVIDERS
14. KEY DATA CENTER INVESTORS
14.1. AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS)
14.1.1. BUSINESS OVERVIEW
14.1.2. SERVICE OFFERINGS
14.1.3. SUSTAINABILITY
14.2. ATMAN
14.3. BEYOND.PL
14.4. BULK INFRASTRUCTURE
14.5. CYRUSONE
14.6. DATA4
14.7. DIGITAL REALTY
14.8. EDGECONNEX (EQT INFRASTRUCTURE)
14.9. EQUINIX
14.10. GOOGLE
14.11. GREEN MOUNTAIN (AZRIELI GROUP)
14.12. IRON MOUNTAIN
14.13. KAO DATA
14.14. KEPPEL DATA CENTRES
14.15. LCL DATA CENTERS
14.16. MICROSOFT
14.17. NAUTILUS DATA TECHNOLOGIES
14.18. NORTHC DATACENTERS
14.19. NTT GLOBAL DATA CENTERS
14.20. OVHCLOUD
14.21. SWITCH
14.22. STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
14.23. SERVERFARM
14.24. SCALEWAY
14.25. TELEHOUSE
14.26. VANTAGE DATA CENTERS
14.27. VIRTUS DATA CENTERS
14.28. VERNE GLOBAL
15. RENEWABLE ENERGY PROVIDERS
15.1. ACCONIA ENERGIA
15.1.1. BUSINESS OVERVIEW
15.1.2. SERVICE OFFERING
15.2. BETTER ENERGY
15.3. BRYT ENERGY
15.4. CONRAD ENERGY
15.5. DATAFARM ENERGY
15.6. ENECO
15.7. ENEL GROUP
15.8. ENGIE
15.9. ERG
15.10. GREENYELLOW
15.11. HDF ENERGY
15.12. ILMATAR ENERGY
15.13. NEOEN
15.14. NTR
15.15. ØRSTED
15.16. RWE RENEWABLES
15.17. SCOTTISHPOWER
15.18. SHELL
15.19. TOTALENERGIES
16. QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
16.1. EUROPE GREEN DATA CENTER MARKET
16.1.1. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.1.2. INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.2. MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.2.1. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.2.2. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3. WESTERN EUROPE
16.3.1. OVERALL MARKET
16.3.2. INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4. UK
16.4.1. OVERALL MARKET
16.5. GERMANY
16.5.1. OVERALL MARKET
16.6. FRANCE
16.6.1. OVERALL MARKET
16.7. NETHERLANDS
16.7.1. OVERALL MARKET
16.8. IRELAND
16.8.1. OVERALL MARKET
16.9. SWITZERLAND
16.9.1. OVERALL MARKET
16.10. OTHER WESTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES
16.10.1. OVERALL MARKET
16.11. NORDICS
16.11.1. OVERALL MARKET
16.11.2. INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.12. SWEDEN
16.12.1. OVERALL MARKET
16.13. DENMARK
16.13.1. OVERALL MARKET
16.14. NORWAY
16.14.1. OVERALL MARKET
16.15. FINLAND & ICELAND
16.15.1. OVERALL MARKET
16.16. CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE
16.16.1. OVERALL MARKET
16.16.2. INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.17. POLAND
16.17.1. OVERALL MARKET
16.18. OTHER CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE
16.18.1. OVERALL MARKET
17. APPENDIX
17.1. LIST OF ABBREVIATIONS
17.2. DEFINITIONS
17.3. SEGMENTAL COVERAGE
17.3.1. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FACILITY TYPE
17.3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INFRASTRUCTURE
17.4. SITE SELECTION CRITERIA
17.5. CURRENCY CONVERSION
