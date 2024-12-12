Accor unveils an outstanding line-up of new hotels, resorts and hospitality experiences debuting in 2025

FROM ULTRA-LUXURIOUS TRAIN JOURNEYS TO SEASIDE WELLNESS RETREATS, ACCOR CONTINUES TO PUSH THE BOUNDARIES OF EXTRAORDINARY HOSPITALITY EXPERIENCES

PARIS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor is stepping into 2025 with a powerful array of new hotels, resorts and exciting hospitality experiences, set to open throughout the year. Across its spectrum of 45+ hospitality brands, ranging from luxury to economy and everything in between, Accor is giving travelers fresh inspiration to explore the world - from ultra-luxurious train journeys to seaside wellness retreats and stylish urban hotspots. While the choices are diverse, each new offering shares Accor's relentless commitment to sustainability and service excellence. Around the world, some 330,000+ talented Accor Heartists are delivering passion for hospitality and genuine care, crafting truly distinctive experiences and fostering meaningful connections. Read on for a preview of the remarkable places and spaces Accor will unveil in 2025.

LUXURY

La Dolce Vita Orient Express is an opulent 'slow travel' experience, created by Accor and Arsenale S.p.A. – the first Italian venture in luxury rail hospitality. With regional and thematic voyages through Italy's breathtaking countryside, La Dolce Vita Orient Express celebrates the glamor, joie de vivre, and artistic fervor of Italian culture in the 1960s. Guests will be treated to the culinary artistry of three Michelin-starred chef, Heinz Beck, whose innovative blend of tradition and modernity perfectly embody the essence of la dolce vita. Journeys begin in Spring 2025.

Orient Express La Minerva is a heritage hotel site set in the heart of Rome, Italy, and will be the brand's very first hotel in the world. Offering 93 rooms and suites in the former Palazzo Fonseca, guests will discover a sumptuous 17th century palace, gloriously restored for modern comfort. The interior design and artistic direction of the hotel have been entrusted to famed architect and designer Hugo Toro, who will soon reveal a glamorous experience inspired by the Roman domus and the riches of the 'Eternal City'. Opening scheduled for early 2025.

Faena New York is bringing the brand's unique spirit of luxury and experiential hospitality to the High Line and Hudson River. Located within One High Line's East Tower, Faena New York features 120 guestrooms and suites, innovative culinary concepts at its 5,000-square-foot restaurant helmed by a renowned celebrity chef, and a healing sanctuary at its 17,000-square-foot spa, Tierra Santa Healing House. Faena Rose members will enjoy exclusive entry to The Living Room, an elevated setting with live entertainment, private dining, and outdoor terraces. Opening scheduled for mid-2025.

LIFESTYLE (ENNISMORE)

25hours Hotel The Olympia will be Australia's first 25hours Hotel and Sydney's newest boutique hotel. The hotel is for dreamers and renegades, a place for cinema lovers where the aesthetic of the property plays tribute to the building's art house beginning as the Olympia Theatre. The hotel offers 109 guest rooms, including three themed concept suites, with each room featuring exclusive artwork by Sydney artist Kubi Vasak. The stand-out for the hotel will be its four food and dining venues including Jacob the Angel, an English coffee house and bakery as well as The Palomar Restaurant and Mulwray, a chic cocktail and wine bar. A highlight for any visit will be Monica, a roof-top bar with inspiring views of Sydney. The hotel will also feature two meeting rooms with the largest accommodating up to 150 people. Opening scheduled for mid-2025.

