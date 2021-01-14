Accor Partners with Hoist Group to Launch Unique Gift Card Products

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Group, provider of the widest range of hospitality technology across EMEA, and Accor, a world leading hospitality group, today announced a partnership to launch a unique Gift Card product for their guests. This initiative is backed by Accor's research which has found that almost 60% of survey respondents intend to give `experiences' instead of material gifts this year as the pandemic makes them appreciate living in the moment.

Customers in the UK and Germany are able to buy Accor's ALL Gift Cards as presents for their family and friends, which can be used and redeemed against stays and experiences in most Accor hotels in the UK and Germany.

Alfonso Tasso - CEO of Hoist Group, said, "The Gift Card market is undergoing unprecedented growth, particularly in Europe, both functionally and technologically. Today, it is one of the major drivers of cash flow balance for hotels. As a European leader in the hospitality technology, we continuously innovate our solutions to support hotels with new and enhancing approaches to the market. We are therefore delighted to partner with Accor, in this major initiative."



In an environment that has been dramatically impacted by the pandemic, it is vital to create new revenue streams. Positioning hotel experience as a gift is one effective way of doing this. With the ALL Gift Card, Accor allows its customers to provide hotel experiences as gifts that the receivers can use at a time and location of his / her choice. The ALL Gift Card can be redeemed for staycation breaks, enabling the recipient to plan much needed holidays in 2021.

Gift Cards represent a major asset for hotels in fostering new sources of revenue creating new and innovative services for their customers. Those who receive an ALL Gift Card have a host of cities and locations to choose from with hundreds of participating hotels and brands including Fairmont, Sofitel, MGallery, Pullman, Mercure, Novotel and ibis.

Stephanie Jaffre - Head of ecommerce Northern Europe at Accor, said: "The partnership with Hoist enables us to address the market with a new and attractive offer for Gift Cards designed to serve all our hotels and brands in a comprehensive way. The launch demonstrates the value of experiences and the increasing need to have something - a hotel break, a dinner with friends and family, a change of scene - to look forward to. In 2021 the need to be able to plan and anticipate something is more true than ever before. Accor has an experience, a hotel and a brand for everyone, to meet the desires of how we live, work and play, and now that is an experience that we can gift."

