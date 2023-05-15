Accor and Erth Real Estate announce three new luxury hotels as centrepiece of multi-branded luxury hospitality community in Riyadh

RAFFLES RIYADH, MGALLERY RESORT RIYADH, AND SOFITEL EXTENDED STAY AT AL YASMIN DISTRICT

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor , a world-leading hospitality group, in partnership with Erth Real Estate Company, today announced that it will open three new hotels in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as part of a new master planned development project. The forthcoming luxury hospitality community will include a 230-key Raffles hotel, a 250-key Sofitel Serviced Residence, and a 60-villa MGallery resort, all set to open by 2027. The multi-faceted community will also include office towers, residential towers, and retail space, all built around a centrally located garden area.

Raffles and Sofitel will reside within sparkling glass, 34-storey and 42-storey towers - creating an iconic presence in the city’s skyline.

Erth Real Estate Company, the premium real estate developer across Saudi Arabia, is the owner and developer of the 4.2 billion Saudi Riyal mixed-use project at Al Yasmin District and has signed with Accor for hotel management within the two towers of this development. Accor will provide hotel management services and support from several brands within its world-leading brand portfolio.

Raffles Riyadh and Sofitel Extended Stay at Al Yasmin District, both located at King Fahad Road intersecting with King Salman Road and Al Olaya Street, will reside within sparkling glass, 34-storey and 42-storey towers – creating an iconic presence in the city's skyline. The towers, which will enjoy convenient 18-minute access to King Khalid International Airport by car, will have a clear view of KAFD, New Murabba, Avenues Mall, SAB Tower and Tamkeen Tower. Ample green space, including lush gardens, will also surround both buildings. MGallery Resort Riyadh, only 20 minutes away from Riyadh city center, will be developed in the Al Waseel district, where some luxury private resorts are located, and will be situated in a wadi surrounded by date farms. With 60 low-rise villas, it will be an ideal attraction for families and guests looking for a break from the busy city center and immersion into a vibrant neighborhood of Riyadh.

Speaking at the signing event, Saud Abdullah Al Rajhi, the Group Managing Director of Erth Real Estate stated: "The company's vision of becoming a preferred real estate brand in Saudi Arabia is fully aligned with leading first-class projects that meet market expectations and unleash the economic potential of the Kingdom. Therefore, Erth is pleased to expand its relationship with Accor by adding new assets to our hospitality portfolio."

"As part of Accor's ultra-luxury division, Raffles is honored to soon open a second destination in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly in Riyadh," said Omer Acar, CEO Raffles & Orient Express. "As a brand that is highly selective of the destinations where we choose to develop, we are confident that vibrance and growth surrounding the city of Riyadh is the perfect location to offer our guests the true Raffles experience – one that is celebrated, authentic, and renowned for its legendary service. We look forward to welcoming new guests and those returning as family to Raffles Riyadh."

"On behalf of both the Sofitel and MGallery brands, we are delighted to contribute to a diverse community of luxury hospitality choices for business and leisure visitors, particularly those who wish to settle in and stay a little longer to enjoy the dynamic energy of the cosmopolitan city of Riyadh," said Maud Bailly, CEO Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems. "As an ambassador of French culture around the world, Sofitel will bring the art-de-vivre that has been so successful at our two other Sofitel destinations in the Kingdom. Guests will also have the chance to discover the culture and a vibrant neighbourhood at the new MGallery, with the property providing sumptuous resort style villas and the luxury of feeling of a home away from home."

Erth's new luxury hotels in Riyadh are being imagined by some of the world's top designers. The lead architect is Foster + Partners, a global studio for sustainable architecture, urbanism, engineering, and design, founded by Norman Foster in 1967. With offices across the world, the practice works as a single entity that is both ethnically and culturally diverse. Additional consultants will provide expertise on spa, art, technology, and food & beverage.

Erth's relationship with Accor started a few years ago with a prestigious development in the region - Raffles Hotel and Residences Jeddah - which consists of two towers. In one tower, a world-class luxury hotel; in the other, a stunning set of exclusive private residences, unlike anything Jeddah has known before, set against a rich backdrop of Hejazi culture and tradition.

Since the announcement of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, Erth and Accor have both played a key role in the development of tourism through several existing and upcoming projects in key locations across the Kingdom. Accor has been present in Saudi Arabia for more than 20 years and has contributed to the development of the Holy destination of Makkah, counting over 9,000 rooms with direct access to the Haram.

Within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Accor currently operates 42 properties (16,000+ rooms) and has a robust development pipeline of 34 properties which will add approximately 7,000 rooms to the Group's portfolio by 2027. Properties expected to arrive in the Kingdom in 2023 include the much-anticipated Raffles Jeddah, Fairmont Ramla Serviced Residences Riyadh, Sofitel Riyadh, Movenpick Waad Al Shamal-Turaif and Novotel Makkah Thakher City Residences. Among its Saudi Arabia portfolio, Accor is leading the way with positive hospitality experiences and environmentally sound development and operational practices. The new master-planned community in Riyadh will be developed with ethical, social, and environmental engagement that will contribute to a healthier environment while delivering value to its stakeholders, including the guests of the three new luxury hotels.

