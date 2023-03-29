Accops recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Desktop as a Service

PUNE, India, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accops, a leading product company in the end-user computing virtualization segment in the APAC region, has been named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Desktop as a Service (DaaS) for the year 2023.

The company believes, this recognition is a significant acknowledgment for Accops and reaffirms the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled support to its clients, enabling organizations of all sizes to be more agile, efficient, and productive to realize their business goals.

Accops offers a fully managed, turnkey DaaS solution that enables organizations to provide their end-users with secure office PCs on the cloud. Unlike other DaaS providers, Accops delivers an enterprise-ready remote work infrastructure with integrated ZTNA, MFA, SSO, productivity monitoring, endpoint compliance checks, and advanced data protection capabilities.

"We are excited to be recognized in this Gartner Market Guide for DaaS," said Harish Menon, CEO of Accops.

He further said, "To us, such recognitions not only reflect our expanding market share in the digital workspace and endpoint transformation business, but also confirm that our clients worldwide are receiving exceptional value and experience from their investments in Accops."

According to the Gartner Market Guide, investment in DaaS is rising as clients seek to provide secure solutions that are less prone to cyberthreats. Fifty-five percent of clients told Gartner that they plan to increase spending in DaaS through 2024. The DaaS market is forecast to grow through 2026, but at significantly lower rates. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2026 is forecast to be approximately 14%, compared with a CAGR of 59% between 2019 and 2022.

About Accops

Accops helps businesses enable secure and compliant remote access to business applications from any device and network. Using Accops Digital Workspace suite, which includes zero trust-based application access gateway, EUC virtualization via application & desktop virtualization (VDI), and identity & access management solutions, organizations can deliver any type of business applications to their workforce and vendors, offering them the freedom to work from anywhere. Accops acts as a single stop shop for businesses to build a simple and integrated digital workspace for the future, replacing multiple point solutions.

