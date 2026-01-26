Accevo Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 European Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for Manufacturing Software in Smart Factories

The company is acknowledged for enabling digital transformation, performance-driven smart manufacturing, and scalable manufacturing software innovation across European factories and globally.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Accevo has received the 2025 European Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for its outstanding achievements in technology innovation, execution excellence, and customer impact for manufacturing software for the smart factories industry. This recognition highlights Accevo's consistent leadership in enabling measurable operational improvements, accelerating digital transformation, and delivering performance-focused solutions in an increasingly complex manufacturing environment.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Accevo demonstrated excellence across both dimensions by aligning its modular smart factory strategy with evolving market requirements and executing it with speed, flexibility, and scale. According to Sankara Narayanan, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan, Accevo distinguishes itself by delivering a comprehensive manufacturing software platform that enhances operational efficiency, enables seamless and plant-wide data visibility, and supports manufacturers in fully leveraging smart manufacturing technologies to drive productivity and performance.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on modular expansion, rapid deployment, and deep manufacturing domain expertise, Accevo continues to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape. Headquartered in Poland, the company offers a unified Smart Factory platform that integrates manufacturing execution systems, manufacturing operations management, OEE monitoring, advanced planning and scheduling, computerized maintenance management, quality management, energy management, and paperless manufacturing. This single-platform approach allows manufacturers to start with targeted use cases and scale rapidly as operational needs evolve.

Innovation remains central to Accevo's approach. Designed with performance as its core focus, the Accevo Smart Factory platform accelerates production, reduces downtime and waste, optimizes energy consumption, and supports paperless operations. The software integrates with any enterprise resource planning system and connects seamlessly with both modern and legacy machines through advanced IIoT connectivity. "Manufacturers need solutions that deliver speed, flexibility, and ROI. Accevo's Smart Factory platform helps companies start small, scale fast, and achieve excellence. With a cloud-based system built on modern microservices architecture, we provide one comprehensive platform for all factory needs. We're proud Frost & Sullivan recognizes our vision." said Szymon Piróg, Chief Executive Officer at Accevo.

Accevo's commitment to customer experience reinforces its leadership position. Its out-of-the-box, cloud-native solution, supported by on-premises deployment capabilities where required, enables fast implementation using the company's proven 3-3-3 methodology. Industry-specific suites for FMCG, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and other process industries address critical requirements related to efficiency, traceability, compliance, and uptime. Backed by a global support organization and a large in-house team of automation and machine connectivity experts, Accevo delivers reliable, flexible, and partnership-driven implementations across regions.

Frost & Sullivan commends Accevo for setting a high benchmark in enabling technology leadership in the manufacturing software market. The company's comprehensive platform, execution capability, and deep industry understanding position it as a trusted partner for manufacturers advancing toward smart factories and data-driven operations.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in operational performance, customer value, and competitive positioning.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Accevo

Accevo delivers IT solutions for manufacturing, building a Smart Factory ecosystem that connects shop-floor automation with business systems. We focus on simple daily use and measurable improvements in OEE, quality, and decision speed. As part of the Dürr Group, we combine access to global engineering expertise with an agile, fast-deployment approach. Our MES-class systems cover OEE, traceability, paperless processes, planning, quality, and energy, delivered end-to-end and integrated with machines and ERP to provide a single, real-time view of production.

The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with particular expertise in the technology fields of automation, digitalization, and energy efficiency. Its products, systems, and services enable highly efficient and sustainable manufacturing processes – mainly in the automotive industry, for producers of furniture and timber houses, as well as in the assembly of medical and electrical products and in battery production. The Dürr Group generated sales of €4.7 billion in 2024 and currently has around 18,000 employees and 130 business locations in 32 countries. Since the sale of its environmental technology division at the end of October 2025, the business has been consolidated into three divisions:

Automotive: painting technology, final assembly, testing and filling technology

Industrial Automation: assembly and test systems for automotive components, medical devices, and consumer goods as well as balancing technology solutions and coating systems for battery electrodes

Woodworking: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry

