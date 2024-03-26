Access to Nutrition Initiative study reveals that Food for infants and toddlers from leading brands fails to meet marketing and nutritional standards

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI) unveils three assessments showing inappropriate marketing and nutritional inadequacies of foods intended for infants and young children. The first study, across ten markets, scrutinised 1,297 infant and toddler products from six leading brands, including Danone, Hain Celestial, Hero, HiPP, KraftHeinz, and Nestle, using the WHO model for Complementary Foods. The second and third studies, ATNI's Breast Milk Substitute (BMS) and Complementary Food (CF) Marketing Index 2024, assessed marketing practices of BMS and CF in five more markets [China, Viet Nam, Indonesia, Germany, and the US].

None of the commercial complementary food products for infants and young children were found suitable for promotion for consumption by children aged 6 months to three years. The first study shows only 35% meet all nutritional requirements, with 25-33% of products assessed containing excessive levels of sugar or inappropriate energy levels.

The second and third assessments, ATNI's Complementary Food (CF) and Breast-milk Substitute (BMS) Marketing Indexes 2024, underscore the need for industry adherence to international standards and tighter regulation. This year's indexes evaluated 20 baby food companies' global policies and marketing practices across five markets, representing over US$50 billion in estimated sales of baby food, accounting for 70% of global baby food sales.

The BMS and CF Marketing Indexes 2024 revealed disparities between industry practices and international standards. No company fully complies with the international standard set by the Code and companies lack specific commitments on responsible marketing of complementary food (CF) for infants and young children.

"The findings from the Marketing Indexes highlight the continuing failure of the baby food industry to adhere to the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes. It is worrying to see industry taking advantage of increasingly pervasive social media platforms and online channels to undermine mothers' confidence and to promote products that threaten the health of infants and young children." said Kathy Spahn, Board Member of the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI) and former President and CEO, Helen Keller International.

"ATNI's complementary foods assessment shows a concerning trend in the nutritional quality of commercial baby foods for infants over 6 months and young children across multiple countries. Between 25-33% of the products assessed contained excessive levels of sugar, or inappropriate energy levels. Let's ensure that the well-being of young children is not undermined any more. For this we need industry to take appropriate action, shareholders of companies to invest responsibly, and policy makers to improve regulations" said Greg S Garrett, Executive Director of the Access to Nutrition Initiative

The escalating demand for Breast-milk Substitutes (BMS) and commercially produced complementary foods is closely linked to the rapid expansion of digital marketing practices. Leveraging various online channels and social media platforms, the baby food industry significantly influences perceptions, disrupting informed decision making by parents and caregivers and undermining women's confidence in their ability to breastfeed.

So far efforts to effectively regulate digital marketing have been lacking and current strategies fall short of responsible guidance and practices, necessitating urgent action to reinforce regulatory measures and safeguard the health and safety of infants, young children, and mothers.

