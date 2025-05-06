Access Management (AM) Market Disruptions: The $31.25 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can't Afford to Miss

Sustainable Growth Ahead for AM Market, Estimated at $13.79 Billion by 2030

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Access Management (AM) Market, providing key insights for industry leaders looking to capitalize on this rapidly expanding market. The new reports - 'Market Share: Access Management (AM), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Access Management (AM), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - reveals a projected market valuation of $31.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.79% from 2025 to 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic AM landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in AM Platforms

As organizations navigate increasing regulatory requirements, cybersecurity threats, and the complexity of hybrid IT environments, access management is becoming a foundational enterprise solution. From highly regulated industries like finance and healthcare to dynamic sectors such as retail and technology, access management is central to digital transformation, security, and operational agility.

According to Sanket Kadam, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, "Access Management solutions are no longer just about controlling logins – they're essential to driving enterprise resilience, agility, and future-readiness. With the integration of AI, behavioral analytics, and adaptive authentication, leading Access Management vendors are redefining how organizations secure and streamline user access across their digital ecosystems".

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional AM platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional AM platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top AM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top AM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in AM solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in AM solutions and why. Technology Disruption: How blockchain technology, converged IAM and advanced analytics are transforming AM solutions to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including 1Kosmos, CyberArk, Entrust, Eviden, Exostar, Fortinet, IBM, LastPass, Microsoft, Okta, One Identity, OpenText, Oracle, Ping Identity, RSA, SecureAuth, Simeio, Thales and TrustBuilder

Why This Matters for AM Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of AM solution providers, these insights are crucial for identifying untapped market opportunities, refining growth strategies, and staying a step ahead of rising competitors. As digital transformation continues to dominate corporate agendas, vendors must ensure their solutions deliver enterprise-scale stability, robust security, and cognitive capabilities that drive significant ROI.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Share: Access Management (AM), 2024, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-access-management-2024-worldwide-2776

Market Forecast: Access Management (AM), 2025-2030, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-access-management-2025-2030-worldwide-2756

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America , Asia Pacific , European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including , , European Union, MEA, Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America , Asia Pacific , European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including , , European Union, MEA, QKS TrendsNXT on AM market

on AM market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the AM market

report on the AM market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhUQYdKd90A

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/access-management-am-market-disruptions-the-31-25-billion-opportunity-vendors-can-t-afford-to-miss-1069

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/5273790/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg