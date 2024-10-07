Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market worth $3.06 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=14330268

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 1.34 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 3.06 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Service Type, Cloud Deployment Model, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Unauthorized Access and Data Breach Key Market Opportunities Unauthorized Access and Data Breach Key Market Drivers Increased adoption of IoT-based security systems and cloud computing platforms

Commercial vertical to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Commercial vertical will account for the largest market share in the ACaaS market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing need for secure access management solutions across commercial buildings, offices, and retail spaces. Scalability, cost-effectiveness, and even remote access management abilities are making cloud-based ACaaS increasingly attractive within this segment. With increasing urbanization and infrastructure development, coupled with the trend of smart buildings, demand for advanced security systems is rising in the commercial segment, which is further basing its strength in the ACaaS market.

By Service Type, Hybrid segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR of Acalas industry during the forecast period.

A hybrid access control service may be marked as a combination of both hosted and managed access control. In this type of access control, a certain part of the access control system is handled by the end user while the rest of the function is outsourced to a third-party vendor. In this model, permissions are not directly associated with the attributes or the roles. In dynamic role assignment, roles are assigned to users based on the attributes provided by the user, which are then adopted for authentication purposes. Once the roles are assigned, authorization starts whereby the user is granted access based on the assigned roles. The hybrid access control service will act as a catalyst in driving better threat visibility, rapid and effective attack response, minimizing cyber security risks, and being compliant with the latest regulations and standards.

Asia Pacific will account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, China is amongst the largest countries in the world and one of the largest manufacturers and producers of industrial goods. Agaas has grown and developed immensely in the recent years as, to address margin-related issues that Chinese suppliers have been causing, lately manufacturers are adopting cloud-based solutions. The large-scale industrialization of the country has given birth to the growing need for security systems. Thirdly, consistent R &D expense resulted in the innovation of highly sophisticated systems that can meet the diversified user needs. In government sectors, access control system had been employed to raise security measures and take instantaneous action against looming threats. AcaaS - The software and data are retained at vast data centres instead of being retained locally on on-premises servers. Hardware systems remain the same, similar to those in an access control system. Hence, Acaas save the operational costs of institutions considerably with no compromise on the standards of security. In residential areas too, the demand for Acaas is tremendous, thanks to the ever-growing requirement of securing personal properties.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the ACaaS companies are Johnson Controls Inc. (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Thales (France), ASSA ABLOY Group (Sweden), dormakaba Group (Switzerland), Identiv, Inc. (US), Kastle Systems (US), AMAG (US), Brivo Systems, LLC. (US), and Cloudastructure Inc. (US) among others.

