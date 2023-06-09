Access Bank Mozambique named Best Banking Brand at the 10th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

Access Bank Mozambique has won the "Best Banking Brand Mozambique" and "Best New Micro Loans Product Mozambique" in Mozambique for the year 2022. The felicitation ceremony was held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in Dubai on the 10th of December 2022.

LONDON, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. Access Bank Mozambique was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on Access Bank Mozambique winning the awards, Jay Reddy, Director of Global Brands Magazine said, "Congratulations to Access Bank Mozambique on their exceptional performance and achievements in the financial sector. Access Bank Mozambique's remarkable success, is a testament to their dedication to providing innovative banking solutions and unparalleled customer service. Their position as a leading financial institution in Mozambique is well-deserved and a result of their unwavering commitment to excellence. Best of luck for the future."

Commenting on winning the awards, Mr. Marco Abalroado, Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Mozambique, said, "Our success is a result of our relentless focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, and sustainability. Access Bank remains committed to enhancing its products and services to better serve the needs of its customers."

About Access Bank Mozambique

Access Bank is today the largest bank in Nigeria and leads the ranking of African banks in terms of customer base. It is a universal commercial bank, operating in a network of more than 600 branches and agents, in 3 continents, 15 countries and 49 million customers. It employs more than 28,000 employees in its operations in Nigeria, Sub-Saharan Africa and United Kingdom, with representative offices in China, Lebanon, India and the United Arab Emirates. The Group keeps looking for opportunities to grow its network in international trade and payment centers, helping Africa to increasingly show its potential for the rest of the world. In Mozambique, Access Bank intends to operate in all customer segments of the Market, with the main focus on Retail and Business banking in the various sectors of relevance to the Mozambican economy. Aware of the challenges associated with the level of financial inclusion in the country, Access Bank intends to bet on a set of solutions and services, which will allow greater access to services benefiting mass market at remote areas as well as the agents of the informal market.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The Magazine focuses on the world's top brands, showcasing their strategies and success stories. The magazine covers a wide range of industries, including fashion, beauty, technology, and more. It is targeted towards business executives and marketing professionals, offering insights and analysis on brand building and management. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, and have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions, and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 9.5 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines in the world. The Magazine also has a strong presence on social media with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

About the Global Brand Awards

The Global Brands Awards is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates the achievements of the world's leading brands. The awards recognize brands in various categories, including innovation, sustainability, customer experience, and more. The awards are designed to highlight the best practices in branding, marketing, and customer engagement and to provide recognition and exposure for the winning brands. The awards ceremony typically involves a gala event attended by business leaders, marketing executives, and media representatives.

Over 20k companies were evaluated last year, and winners were honoured at an awards ceremony. The 10th Global Brand Awards Night was held at the Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. This event marked the presence of nearly 100 companies with around 150 delegates from across the globe. The event marked the presence of several dignitaries from across industries like Banking, Insurance, Financial Services, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Logistics, and many more. To learn more about our awards, visit the awards section on our website.

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited