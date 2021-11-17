Access Advance Welcomes ZTE as a Licensor and Licensee of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

BOSTON and SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that ZTE Corporation, a global leader in telecommunications and information technology, has become a Licensor and Licensee of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. As a Licensor, all of ZTE's HEVC/H.265 essential patents are now included under the HEVC Advance Patent Pool license. As a Licensee, ZTE gains access to the over 16,000 (and counting) world-wide patents essential to implementing the HEVC/H.265 video codec standard.

"We are delighted to join the HEVC Advance Patent Pool," said Marco Tong, Chief Licensing Officer at ZTE. "Our engagement and collaboration with Access Advance is another example of both parties' strong commitment to FRAND principles and good faith negotiation."

"We welcome ZTE to the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. ZTE has been a significant contributor to global telecommunication and media technology and standards. We are very excited that ZTE has chosen to join the HEVC Advance Patent Pool not only as a Licensee but also as a Licensor. The addition of ZTE's patents will make the HEVC Advance Patent Pool license even more valuable to our Licensees," said Access Advance CEO Peter Moller. "We thank ZTE for their trust and confidence and look forward to working with ZTE, along with our other HEVC Licensors and VVC Licensors, in on-going efforts to provide industry leading patent pools that best meet the needs of all stakeholders while accelerating the adoption of next generation technologies such as HEVC and VVC for the benefit of consumers."

About ZTE:

ZTE Corporation is a global leader in telecommunications and information technology. Founded in 1985 and listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company has been committed to providing innovative technologies and integrated solutions for global operators, government and enterprise, and consumers from over 160 countries across the globe. Serving over 1/4 of the global population, the company is dedicated to enabling connectivity and trust everywhere for a better future.

About Access Advance:

Access Advance LLC (formerly HEVC Advance LLC) is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers. Access Advance currently manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology and the VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing patents essential to VVC/H.266 technology. For more information about Access Advance or the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, please visit www.accessadvance.com. For more information about the VVC Advance Patent Pool, please contact Paul Bawel, SVP, Business Development, at Paul.Bawel@accessadvance.com .

