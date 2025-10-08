Accesa Hosts 4th Edition of Tech in Motion, Focusing on the Future of AI and Human-Centric Change

Together we built a platform for meaningful conversations, real-world insights, and forward-thinking discussions that supported Accesa's continuous commitment to growth, passion for technology, and interest in innovation.

The agenda featured thought leaders and experts, offering attendees a blend of technical expertise, visionary thinking, and real-world applications. With leading voices from across Retail, Manufacturing, and Finance joining the conversation, Tech in Motion was the place to explore how AI can improve business outcomes.

Architecting the future with AI and human-centric change. This year's theme and conversation starter

Our people, partners, and clients addressed various topics from the perspective of innovation and AI enablers, but also with a strong focus on scalability and organisational maturity. This approach led to conversations focused on what it takes to architect the future with AI and human-centric change.

Architecting AI for people means designing systems that start with human missions before anything else. These systems should be built with accountability embedded into every layer, creating transparency that earns trust through reliable performance. Engineer systems that can recognise when they're drifting and either self-correct or return control to people. Architect for gradual, measured growth, not rapid deployment. Above all, design systems that make people more capable, more confident, and more focused on what matters most. When done right, the architecture itself becomes an accelerator, turning human vision into achievable reality, says Gabriel Sobolu, CTO at Accesa.

Furthermore, experts from Accesa were joined on stage by industry leaders from global businesses, including Google, UiPath, Atruvia, KWS, Verder, metafinanz, MediaMarktSaturn and many others. Together, they explored one of today's most pressing conversations in technology: how to shape a future where AI serves people, businesses, and communities.

Fireside chats focused on the effective transition from traditional to AI-powered

Lastly, the 4th edition of Tech in Motion wrapped up with two engaging Fireside Chats, where industry leaders stepped on the stage to exchange ideas on how organisations can effectively transition from traditional systems to AI-powered operations, all while keeping a people-first approach.

The first session, Experimentation in Real Life - The Journey from Legacy to AI, brought together experts from various organisations, such as Fressnapf, MediaMarktSaturn and Accesa. The conversation was focused on the challenges and breakthroughs companies face when modernising legacy systems.

For the second session, we focused on Building AI-Ready Cultures - People, Processes and Systems where the panelists from Interhyp and Accesa, discussed how organisations can lay the groundwork for AI by encouraging adaptable mindsets, agile processes, and cross-functional collaboration.

With a full day of inspiring talks and hands-on insights, Tech in Motion marked a meaningful step forward in shaping the future of technology through collaboration and human-centric change.

Discover more key takeaways and inspiring conversations on AI and human-centric change by visiting the website.

About Accesa

Accesa is a leading Romanian-German technology company headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, with offices in Oradea and over 20 years of experience in turning business challenges into opportunities and growth.

A value-driven organisation, it has established itself as a partner of choice for major brands in Retail, Manufacturing and Finance. It covers the complete digital evolution journey of its customers, from ideation and requirements setup to software development and managed services solutions.

With more than 1200 IT professionals, Accesa also has a fast-growing footprint, establishing itself as an employer of choice for IT professionals passionate about problem-solving through technology. Coming together in strong tech teams with a customer-centric approach enables businesses to grow, delivering value for our clients, partners, industry, and community.

