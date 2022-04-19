Acceptance of Dogecoin on the Rise as More Corporations and Even Countries Take on DOGE

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group – A new law is giving hope in Ukraine to gaining more donations, officially legalizing transactions involving a variety of crypto and digital assets from Bitcoin (BTC) to Dogecoin (DOGE). The move went one step further than El Salvador, which recently legalized only BTC transactions, giving rise to viral photos of receipts from people buying meals from McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) with BTC. But that wasn't enough for Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk, who famously tried taunting McDonald's into accepting Dogecoin. In the case of DOGE, corporations are beginning to accept it, including theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) and Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF). Both BTC and DOGE require miners to create new supply, and while there are several BTC miners on the market, the first to primarily mine Dogecoin is livestreaming and DOGE mining platform Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE:HP) (OTCQB:HLLPF).

In May of 2021, Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE:HP) (OTCQB:HLLPF) made history when it became the market's first listed company focused on DOGE mining. Reaction to the announcement was swift, causing a surge in traffic so heavy it temporarily caused a website outage.

The popular livestreaming platform allows its users to take part in the mining process by either owning or partly-owning crypto mining rigs.

The decision paid off for Hello Pal and its profitable livestreaming platform, as the addition of Litecoin/Dogecoin mining rigs delivered strong additional revenues. Since then, Hello Pal has continuously added to its fleet of Antminer L7 mining rigs up to its current total of 400.

"Our livestreaming operations continue to deliver strong operating results as we continue to diversify outside of China," said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of Hello Pal. "With the acquisition of the highly sought after L7 miners, we are excited to become a North American miner."

Expanding beyond its North American mining operations, and its predominantly Asia-focused livestreaming platform, Hello Pal signed a letter of intent with one of Europe's largest non-custodial crypto wallet providers by user numbers, UniCrypt.

Based in Switzerland, UniCrypt provides wallet and crypto-based remittance services to more than 14 million clients world-wide.

For Hello Pal, a key advantage to utilizing UniCrypt services is the seamless onboarding of new users due to its efficient and easy to use registration process. This advantage will be crucial in Hello Pal's plans to integrate cryptocurrencies into its overall Hello Pal Platform, and especially in its livestreaming services.

As Hello Pal's livestreaming operations continue to expand to new markets, the ability to carry out cross-border payments becomes more and more relevant, lending credence to UniCrypt's services leading to a distinct advantage.

"We are tremendously excited at the prospects which this collaboration will bring to our efforts in increasing cryptocurrency usage among not only Hello Pal users, but to the world at large," said KL Wong. "With UniCrypt's ability to easily onboard new users and generate segregated wallets, we aim to provide many users across the world with their first cryptocurrency experience and introduce them to an international social community with a borderless payments system."

In January of 2022, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) made headlines tweeting that he would eat a Happy Meal on TV if McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) begins accepting Dogecoin as a form of payment.

"Dogecoin is the people's crypto," said Musk in a Tweet.

While DOGE users can not yet buy one of Musk's vehicle with "the people's crypto", they can use it for some Tesla merchandise, such as the Giga Texas belt buckle and mini models of electric vehicles.

McDonald's has not yet signalled that it will take Musk's tweet seriously. However rival MrBeast Burger, an American delivery-only fast-food chain run through the ghost kitchen model, jumped to the occasion.

Answering the call, founder and internet personality Jimmy Donaldson (AKA MrBeast) tweeted, "@elonmusk if you retweet this we will work on accepting Dogecoin."

No strangers to internet popularity and the power of memes, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) officially began accepting both Dogecoin and rival dog coin Shiba Inu as crypto payments at its theater chains. The largest movie exhibition company in the US, Europe and the world, AMC owns or operates approximately 950 theaters and 10,500 screens globally.

Aron previously announced that AMC accepted four cryptocurrencies: bitcoin, bitcoin cash, litecoin, and ether. However, customers could only pay with those cryptocurrencies through their Paypal accounts.

Since he put up a Twitter poll about dogecoin last September and a subsequent poll for Shiba Inu a month later, CEO Adam Aron has promised the crypto community that his company's theaters will accept DOGE and SHIB payments. Aron also said in February that the crypto payment option will be live on the company's mobile apps by April 16 or a few days earlier.

Since May of 2021, Thanks to the use of a smartphone app called SPEDN from cryptocurrency payment processing startup Flexa, pet owners can show their love of dog-themed digital coins by using them to purchase supplies at Petco stores, under parent company Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

By accepting both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Petco now has the ability to incorporate this ability into its marketing campaigns, which it has yet to do.

"Petco is on one of the steepest growth trajectories in all of retail, supported by our position as the only fully integrated provider of pet health and wellness across products, veterinary and services, digital, and in brick and mortar channels," said Ron Coughlin, Chairman and CEO of Petco. "We are defining the future of pet parenting in an incredibly high growth and economically resilient category. Our ecosystem is built to capture the market opportunity and positions us as a leader of what we call Retail 3.0."

For more information go to: https://usanewsgroup.com/2020/11/16/live-streaming-is-taking-the-market-by-storm/

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://USAnewsgroup.com info@usanewsgroup.com

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Hello Pal International Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Hello Pal International Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Hello Pal International Inc. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Hello Pal International Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE: USA News Group