Accelo Expands Leadership Position in Professional Services Automation with Acquisition of Forecast, an AI-Enabled SaaS Platform Headquartered in the UK

DENVER, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelo, a cloud-based platform for Professional Services Automation (PSA), announced today its acquisition of UK-based PSA firm, Forecast, a global provider of AI-powered project and resource management software. This strategic acquisition further strengthens Accelo's leadership in the PSA market and expands its capabilities in predictive planning, resource optimization, and intelligent automation. The merged company's global headquarters is in Denver, CO with offices in Wollongong, Australia and the UK.

The combined entity will offer an even more powerful and comprehensive PSA solution, enabling professional services businesses to:

Access unified data and advanced analytics to make informed strategic decisions and identify areas for growth and improvement. Expand Global Reach: Strengthen Accelo's presence in the UK and European markets, providing enhanced support and localized solutions to a broader client base.

Karen Sawyer, CEO of Accelo, states, "We're extremely enthusiastic about Forecast's people, products, and most importantly, their customers; this compelling merger of strengths combines Forecast's AI-powered insights with Accelo's unified Professional Services Automation platform." Sawyer then says, "We are building a smarter, more agile solution that provides global enterprise clients the critical insights and comprehensive controls required for high-quality, profitable project delivery."

Dennis Kayser, Founder and CEO of Forecast, added, "From inception, we envisioned building a market-leading, native AI-enabled PSA system to support the world's best run consultancies regardless of size and unique business model requirements." Kayser further stated, "With significant growth capital from Bow River Capital, and this combination with Accelo, we have capabilities to significantly enhance product roadmap innovations and will double-down on strategic client success investments and services."

Maitlan Cramer, Lead Accelo board member with Bow River Capital's Software Growth Equity Team, said, "We're thrilled to announce the acquisition of Forecast; this strategic combination and incremental growth capital creates a much larger cohort of high-quality, enterprise clients across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pac. The combined entity will significantly enhance acceleration of our product roadmap and scale."

Charles Chen, an Accelo Board member and Partner at Level Equity, stated, "We have strong conviction in the Professional Services Automation industry, and are thrilled with the value creation progress since the recapitalization with our partners at Bow River Capital."

The Forecast team will join Accelo to accelerate innovation across both platforms, with a shared vision to eliminate operational blind spots and empower teams to do their best work. Customers of both platforms can expect continued support and improvements, with future product enhancements driven by collaborative innovation and customer feedback.

This acquisition comes at a time when demand for unified, insight-driven operations continues to rise among professional services organizations. As teams face increasing pressure to optimize resources, control margins, and deliver exceptional client outcomes, the combination of Accelo and Forecast offers an unmatched solution that connects work, people, and financials in real time.

About Accelo

Accelo is a cloud-based Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform that helps professional services-based businesses streamline operations, improve efficiency, and scale profitably. Designed for industries such as consulting, accounting, engineering, architecture, IT services, and marketing agencies, Accelo replaces fragmented tools with a single, integrated system for managing clients, projects, resources, and finances.

By unifying the quote-to-cash lifecycle, Accelo enables businesses to automate workflows, track projects, optimize resource allocation, and gain real-time visibility into operations. With built-in CRM, project tracking, scheduling, invoicing, and analytics, Accelo empowers professional services firms to improve productivity, enhance team collaboration, and drive sustainable growth.

About Forecast

The Forecast AI-native platform is a system of intelligence that represents the most advanced technology ever applied to managing finances, resources and projects. Forecast is the ultimate upgrade for any project team and organization.

Our platform automates busywork, surfaces best practices, predicts outcomes, guides projects to success, and most importantly empowers every team member to do their best work. Technology doing what it does best, so humans can do what they do best.

For more information about the acquisition and what it means for Accelo and Forecast customers, visit www.accelo.com/post/accelo-acquires-forecast-an-ai-enabled-saas-platform

