Accelevation Holdings, LLC Acquires Instor Solutions Ltd - Forming the USA's Largest, Integrated Data Center Services Solutions Provider

Accelevation Holdings, LLC has acquired Instor Solutions for an undisclosed sum, integrating its data center services expertise with Conatech's containment and white space product portfolio to form the Accelevation Data Center Business Unit.

Brands join forces to establish single customer facing entity, combining product design, manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities with white space integration, services, and project management expertise.

New vertically integrated and strategic organization addresses key customer pain points, providing the ability to reduce costs and shorten lead times, while offering expert integration services for hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise customers to bridge the skills shortage.

KENT, England, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelevation Holdings, LLC, a vertically integrated group of manufacturing companies serving the data center, electric vehicle, and robotic markets, has acquired Instor Solutions Ltd, a comprehensive, mission-critical solutions provider, for an undisclosed sum. Through the acquisition, Accelevation will integrate Instor's data center white space installation and project management expertise with its data center containment and caging solutions business, Conatech, to form the Accelevation Data Center Business Unit.

The acquisition has established a new, vertically integrated data center business unit comprising both brands to create a single, customer-facing entity and forming the USA's largest integrated data center services solutions provider. Together, the Accelevation Data Center Business Unit will solve key challenges for hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise customers, including faster product design, manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities, with dedicated white space integration, services, and project management expertise.

By combining both leading brands, Accelevation has created the only organization within the U.S. market capable of providing fully integrated, data center infrastructure product manufacturing, with self-performing, fit-up solutions design, and project delivery. The companies comprehensive services offering will propel hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center operators to benefit from industry-leading speed and efficiency – offering enhanced value throughout the entire life cycle and delivering world-class data center environments at accelerated pace and scale.

Through its integrated sales, manufacturing, and operations teams, for example, Conatech's customers now have immediate access to the data center white space design, build, and integration services that Instor has built its world-leading reputation on. In turn, Instor has secured unparalleled access to the vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities used by Accelevation to produce its Conatech data center products.

"By combining Instor's white space design and services expertise with Conatech's manufacturing and product capabilities, the Accelevation Data Center Business Unit is uniquely positioned to serve and support the data center market as it fulfils its growth potential," said Sam Prudhomme, President, Data Center Business Unit, Accelevation Holdings. "Our customers recognize that together, we're better - empowering them to grow at unprecedented speed and scale, and at the pace the market demands. Importantly, our shared values and methodological approach will ensure we continue to treat our customers the way they want to be treated, setting a new standard for integrated data center solutions and services, globally."

Accelevation President and CEO, Michael Rubiera, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Instor to the Accelevation portfolio of innovative companies. Combining Instor's 40+ sales and project management professionals to our Accelevation portfolio creates one of the most comprehensive and all-encompassing solution providers of data center products and installations in the world. We couldn't be more excited about the possibilities and growth this acquisition provides."

To support growing customer demands, the Accelevation Data Center Business Unit is recruiting strategic experts to join its business. For more information, visit the website.

About Accelevation, LLC

Accelevation is a vertically integrated group of manufacturing companies serving the data center, electric vehicle and robotic markets. The organization's mission is to build businesses and work cultures that positively impact employees, their families, their community and their customers. At its core, Accelevation understands that it is their responsibility to plot a course for a more mindful way of doing business.

About Instor Solutions

Instor is an Accelevation, LLC company that builds out wholesale colocation, lab, and data center spaces from whitespace to operation ready. Instor's specialized data center fit up service reduces overall build time and project costs. Instor is an industry leader in data center design, structured cabling, power infrastructure, and specialized containment and cooling solutions. With over 30 years of experience, Instor is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and has a second office in the Ashburn Area.

About Conatech

Conatech is an Accelevation, LLC company that is the leader in data center containment, caging, infrastructure, and installation services with market-leading lead times. Conatech is part of Accelevation's portfolio of vertically integrated manufacturing companies that include Southeast Tool, Revolution Iron Works, Coach Tool and Die and Skylab Manufacturing. Conatech leverages the capabilities of our family of companies to design, develop, and implement solutions to meet your needs.

