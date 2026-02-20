Acceleronix and IDEMIA Secure Transactions launch IFPP Early Access Program at MWC26 Barcelona with Tele2 IoT

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleronix, a global leader in IoT solutions and services, and IDEMIA Secure Transactions, a global leader in payment and connectivity solutions, today announce the launch of the In-Factory Profile Provisioning (IFPP) Early Access Program at MWC Barcelona in Spain. The program, which is delivered jointly with Tele2 IoT, provides early access to a quantum-safe IFPP solution for IoT devices. With the launch and live demonstrations of the program at the event, visitors will be able to see how the program enables OEMs to preload connectivity profiles onto eSIMs during the manufacturing process using one single eSIM part number (1 SKU).

The demonstrations will show how devices can leave the factory ready to connect out of the box, simplifying the IoT connectivity lifecycle and accelerating global scale. Acceleronix, IDEMIA Secure Transactions, and Tele2 IoT are focused on accelerating IoT adoption, and the new program combines Acceleronix's platform, orchestration capabilities, and factory tools with IDEMIA Secure Transactions' IFPP-ready eSIM IoT and quantum-safe IFPP binding and delivery of MNO profiles, and Tele2 IoT's profiles with managed global IoT connectivity. The program is tuned for any type of device manufacturing operation, from small production runs to large-scale factories.

Key benefits include automated provisioning, real-time monitoring, full traceability, simplified stock-keeping unit (SKU) management, and faster time to market. Built on the highest cryptographic standards and quantum-safe design, the program protects connectivity profiles even in offline or air-gapped environments. In addition, it is compatible with future GSMA specifications, notably SGP.42, and scalable to support the largest IoT deployments.

"Acceleronix is leading the industry with our IFPP- and SGP.32-enabled solution, our SIM orchestration, and our pan-regional IoT connectivity," said Gal Olshinka, Acceleronix Director. "This new IFPP Early Access Program demonstrates our commitment to eSIM technology and reflects our focus on streamlining the IoT device and connectivity lifecycle to support scalable IoT solutions. We're delighted to have collaborated with IDEMIA Secure Transactions and Tele2 IoT to create this partnership, and we're proud to bring it to MWC26 to showcase how IFPP simplifies device provisioning at scale, reduces operational risk, and enables out-of-the-box connectivity as devices leave the production line."

Philippe De Oliveira, Senior VP Auto/IoT Connectivity Services at IDEMIA Secure Transactions, added: "IFPP marks a turning point for OEMs to significantly simplify and optimize the manufacturing process for connected devices. By bringing together our expertise in connectivity solutions, in particular eSIM SGP.32, and our quantum-safe cryptography, along with Acceleronix's factory orchestration capabilities and Tele2 IoT's IoT connectivity leadership, we are proving - in-factory provisioning – which is not theoretical -- it is live, scalable, and ready for industrial adoption today."

"Tele2 IoT is proud to collaborate with Acceleronix and IDEMIA Secure Transactions to bring this IFPP Early Access Program to life," said Onur Kasaba, Managing Director of Tele2 IoT. "By combining our managed global IoT connectivity and provisioning capabilities with in-factory profile provisioning, we're enabling OEMs to ship devices that are ready to connect straight from the factory. This approach significantly simplifies the IoT lifecycle, reduces operational complexity, and supports scalable, secure deployments worldwide."

Visit Acceleronix at MWC Barcelona 2026 to see IFPP in action and speak directly with company experts. The Acceleronix stand will feature a live demonstration that shows how IFPP simplifies manufacturing-time connectivity provisioning. OEMs and device manufacturers can also join the IFPP Early Access Program, receive a trial kit, and be among the first to deploy factory-ready, quantum-safe connectivity at scale.

