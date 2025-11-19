Accelerating Drug Discovery: Tsingke Biotech Unveils Next-Generation Rapid Protein and Antibody Solutions

BEIJING and LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At PEGS Europe 2025, one of the industry's premier gatherings for innovation in protein and antibody engineering, Tsingke Biotech highlighted its latest accelerated protein and antibody services. The leading Chinese biotechnology company announced that its services can generate proteins in as little as 3 days and produce antibodies within 7 days, offering a potential step-change in speed for biopharma developers aiming to shorten drug discovery timelines worldwide.

High-Speed Protein Production Across Six Expression Systems

Tsingke Biotech’s Overseas BD team in the booth engages in strategic discussions with biopharma partners on rapid protein and antibody development at PEGS Europe 2025.

Tsingke Biotech combines advanced gene synthesis, automated expression, and purification technologies to deliver rapid protein production. The company supports six expression systems—including E. coli, Bacillus subtilis, yeast, insect, mammalian, and cell-free systems—allowing simple proteins to be produced in 3 days via cell-free methods, while complex proteins and antibodies are ready in 7–14 days. According to Tsingke, overall protein expression success reaches 95%.

Accelerated Antibody Discovery and Production

Traditional hybridoma-based antibody development can take 1–2 months. Tsingke's Single-B Cell Antibody Discovery Service preserves natural VH/VL pairing and generates high-affinity antibodies (10⁻⁸–10⁻¹² M), utilizing FACS technology. The service is engineered for efficiency, delivering full, comprehensive results in a remarkable timeframe of just 8–10 weeks. Furthermore, the supported formats encompass a broad spectrum of therapeutic antibodies sourced from both mouse and rabbit models, ensuring versatility for critical research and development needs.

In addition, for antibody production, Tsingke uses Expi293 and CHO-K1 systems, achieving milligram-scale yields in 7 days and gram-scale yields in 14 days, with average production exceeding 300 mg/L. A broad range of antibody formats, including VHH-His and VHH-Fc, are available.

Tsingke Biotech Draws Strong Industry Interest at PEGS Summit

Tsingke Biotech's booth at the PEGS Summit attracted attention from global biopharma professionals, with many visitors engaging in discussions and companies exploring potential collaborations. This reflects the growing demand for innovative solutions in protein and antibody production.

Comment from Tsingke Biotech

"PEGS is a key event for protein and antibody engineering," said Nan Zhang, Global Marketing Manager at Tsingke Biotech. "Our service's combination of speed, customization, and quality is designed to help the biopharma industry meet the growing demand for faster drug development."

Tsingke's subsidiary operates ISO 13485-certified facilities with state-of-the-art Class 100,000 cleanroom environments, ensuring high standards of quality and a smooth transition from research-grade to GLP/GMP-compliant workflows.

About Tsingke

Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd. is a leading biotechnology company that provides comprehensive solutions for research and therapeutic development. With expertise in molecular biology, genetics, and protein science, Tsingke offers custom DNA/RNA synthesis, gene cloning, protein expression, antibody discovery, and viral vector packaging (AAV, LV, AdV). Its production environments, certified with ISO 13485 and Class 100,000 cleanrooms, ensure consistent quality and reliability. Backed by advanced automation and a global scientific team, Tsingke accelerates innovation in drug discovery, functional genomics, and genetic engineering, thereby empowering researchers worldwide with cutting-edge biomanufacturing solutions.

